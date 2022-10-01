For a moment, senior defensive back Justin Gleason looked like he may have come up with a big-time interception to give the Owatonna Huskies the ball back late in the fourth quarter. Instead, the ball slipped away and fell into the arms of Northfield receiver Jacob Geiger in the Huskies’ endzone.
Rather than getting the ball back with the chance to put the game away, the Huskies now had to come up with a big stop on a two-point conversion or else the Raiders would tie the game up after a second half surge of offense.
The play call seemed obvious. The Raiders were able to drive against Owatonna’s defense with the mobility of quarterback Kamden Kaiser and a strong running game. So when Kaiser took the snap on the two-point conversion, the Huskies swarmed him and didn’t even allow the option of a pitch.
“We made big plays like that all night,” said Owatonna head coach Jeff Williams. “We just gave up a couple of big plays, which gave [Northfield] opportunities. By and large, they had a lot of negative yardage plays tonight and that was just one of them where we did a good job.”
Northfield may have scored the touchdown, but Owatonna’s defense made the biggest play when it mattered most and put the Huskies in the position to ice the game in a 21-19 homecoming victory over the Northfield Raiders on Friday night.
The score shows a nail-biter between the Big 9 Conference and Section 1AAAAA rivals, but the Huskies knew that they easily could’ve built upon a strong first half, but mistakes opened the door for the Raiders, who nearly took advantage of it.
Gleason, figuratively, threw the first punch of the game during the first quarter when we took the ball in for a 17-yard rushing touchdown. Senior tailback Conner Grems followed Gleason up by breaking off a 24-yard rushing touchdown to give Owatonna a 14-0 lead going into the second half.
Senior fullback Drew Kretlow made it a trio of rushing touchdowns when he punched the ball in from four-yard out to give Owatonna a 21-0 lead and teased the Huskies potentially running away with things.
But what they missed out on were several points off mistakes or turnovers, like a fumble while in short field positioning or a rare missed field goal kick from senior kicker Drew Henson.
“Then we got some short fields where we should’ve put in a third and fourth (touchdown) and a field goal and unfortunately, we didn’t come away with all the points we should have,” Williams said.
To make matters worse, the doors for a potential Northfield comeback were blown open when Geiger took the kickoff following Kretlow’s touchdown back for a 92-yard kick return touchdown and cutting the lead down to 21-7 going into halftime.
Owatonna struggled to get the same production out of its offense come the second half with the offensive line being worn out by a bigger and improved front from Northfield, a couple of passes being just off the mark and the run game stuck fighting for yards.
The Huskies forced a punt on the Raiders first offensive drive, but punted the ball right back on the following drive. Just when it seemed like the Huskies had everything covered, Kaiser scrambled for a big pickup, which ended up leading to a touchdown pass to further cut into Owatonna’s lead.
The Huskies’ special teams unit came up with a big play by blocking the point after attempt and holding Northfield to just six points. So when the Raiders managed to score a second time with just under four minutes remaining, they were forced to go for two-points, which is where the Owatonna defense came up big time.
A potential onside kick rolled out of bounds and put the Owatonna offense back on the field with the plan of burning Northfield’s timeouts and running the clock out.
Grems picked up a big first down run on a third and one closing in on midfield before Kretlow came up with a big pair of first down runs where he powered his way through the Raiders’ defense.
“It was important down the stretch, that four minute offense to run the clock out, it was very critical,” Williams said. “Kretlow did a great job, our line did a great job. We just have to be able to throw the ball a little bit more effectively.”
While the second half wasn’t as pretty as the Huskies would've liked, having quarterback Jacob Ginskey take the ball and kneel it in victory formation to burn off the final seconds and give Owatonna its second straight victory was a welcomed sight.
Especially in front of a packed homecoming proud cheering the Huskies on every step of the way.
The win was not only important to bring Owatonna to 3-2 on the season, but it also gave the Huskies the edge on earning a top two seed and home field advantage to open section play.
Owatonna is 3-1 against Section 1AAAAA opponents with wins over Austin, Rochester Century and now Northfield. The only loss it faced was in the season opener against Rochester Mayo and the only team left for the Huskies to face is 0-5 Rochester John Marshall.
The Huskies will go on the road to face John Marshall on Friday, Oct. 7 before closing the regular season out at home against New Prague and on the road against Kasson-Mantorville.