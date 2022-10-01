Owatonna FB CP

The Huskies' defense celebrates after tackling Northfield quarterback Kamden Kaiser in the backfield on a two-point conversion to tie the game. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

For a moment, senior defensive back Justin Gleason looked like he may have come up with a big-time interception to give the Owatonna Huskies the ball back late in the fourth quarter. Instead, the ball slipped away and fell into the arms of Northfield receiver Jacob Geiger in the Huskies’ endzone.

Torrin Smith tackle

Owatonna junior linebacker Torrin Smith (50) tracks down Northfield running back Cameron Mellgren for a tackle. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Jacob Ginskey

Owatonna junior quarterback Jacob Ginskey (13) rolls out and looks to pass the ball. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Drew Kretlow

Owatonna senior fullback Drew Kretlow (33) pops back up after a first down run to help the Huskies seal their victory over Northfield. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Student Section (Owatonna FB)

The Owatonna student section celebrates the Huskies' 21-19 homecoming victory over the Northfield Raiders. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments