(Owatonna Girls Hockey) Kaelyn Frear-Boerner

Owatonna senior forward Kaelyn Frear-Boerner (20) flips the puck into the offensive zone during the Huskies’ loss to Blake. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

The Owatonna girls and boys hockey teams were back in action Tuesday night, with the girls hosting Blake and the boys going on the road to face conference rival Northfield. The girls fell 5-2, while the boys fell 4-1.


(Owatonna Girls Hockey) Averi Vetsch

Owatonna sophomore forward Averi Vetsch (5) takes a shot during the Huskies’ loss to Blake. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

{span}Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter {/span}@OPP__Sports{span}. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.{/span}

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments