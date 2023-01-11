The Owatonna girls and boys hockey teams were back in action Tuesday night, with the girls hosting Blake and the boys going on the road to face conference rival Northfield. The girls fell 5-2, while the boys fell 4-1.
Girls Hockey: Blake 5, Owatonna 2
Blake got off to a strong start after notching the first goal of the game nearly three and a half minutes into the first period before extending its lead with a power play goal a couple of minutes later.
The Huskies cut the lead down to 2-1 two minutes later after a scrum in front of Blake’s net ended with junior forward Samantha Bogen chipping the puck in for her eighth goal of the season. Averi Vetsch and Izzy Radel earned assists on the goal.
Following a scoreless second period and after just over 11 scoreless minutes to open the third period, Blake scored a short-handed goal, but the Huskies responded with a power play goal fro senior forward Ezra Oien off an assist from Bogen.
Blake scored off another power play and ended things with an even strength goal to seal Owatonna’s 5-2 loss. Sophomore goaltender Leah Spencer started in net and recorded 19 saves on the 24 shots she faced.
Boys Hockey: Northfield 4, Owatonna 1
The Raiders pulled ahead early in the Big 9 Conference matchup in Northfield after Kamden Kaiser scored off assists from Brayden Olson and Jake Geiger just a minute into the first period. Northfield tallied a second goal to go up 2-0 heading into the first intermission.
The second period went scoreless before Geiger scored back-to-back goals within 30 seconds of each other to give Northfield a 4-0 lead just over midway through the third period.
Senior forward Benjamin Bangs broke the shutout for Owatonna after scoring an unassisted, even-strength goal with four and a half minutes left, but there wasn’t enough time for the Huskies to claw back into it.
Senior goaltender Porter Kuchenbecker started in net for Owatonna and he recorded 33 saves on 37 shots for a .892 save percentage.