Owatonna High School held an Athletic Awards Ceremony to recognize, honor and reward the outstanding work done by student-athletes that represent the Huskies’ royal blue and silver. It also provides a moment to give thanks to all of the coaches and all of the family’s that’s helped support Owatonna’s student-athletes over the years.

“It’s a culmination of all the years from the parents and taking the kids to games, supporting them,” said Owatonna Activities Director Marc Achterkirch said. “It’s also a culmination of all the coaches and the hard work they’ve put into the kids. This is just a day of celebration for our coaches, our parents and not just the athletes involved, but our entire school.”

So with family, friends and coaches from all seasons all huddled into the Owatonna High School gymnasium, prior award winners were recognized and the winners of the 110% Award, the Male and Female Junior Athletes of the Year and the Oldenburg Male and Female Senior Athletes of the Year were announced.

The following were the award winners and all student-athletes recognized:

Oldenburg Female Senior Athlete of the Year: Ava Wolfe

Finalists: Ava Wolfe, Janessa Moore, Hillary Haarstad

Oldenburg Male Senior Athlete of the Year: Preston Meier

Finalists: Preston Meier, Grant Achterkirch, Landen Johnson

Female Junior Athlete of the Year: Ezra Oien

Finalists: Ezra Oien, Abby Vetsch, Annika Moran

Male Junior Athlete of the Year: Trever Schirmer

Finalists: Trever Schirmer, Justin Gleason, Blake Burmeister

110% Award Winners: Noah Kubicek and Rian Grunwald

ExCEL Award Winners: Nils Gantert and Sarah Snitker

Triple “A” Award Winners: Connor Ginskey and Arianna Shornock

O Club Award Winners: Grant Achterkirch, Jaci Burtis, Connor Ginskey, Ryan Gregory, Hillary Haarstad, Eli Knutson, Preston Meier, Janessa Moore, Taylor Schlauderaff, Audrey Simon, Caleb Vereide, Nick Williams, Luke Wottreng

