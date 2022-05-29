SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 286 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES
IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA
ANOKA CHISAGO DAKOTA
HENNEPIN RAMSEY SCOTT
WASHINGTON
IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA
FREEBORN RICE STEELE
IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA
GOODHUE
IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES
IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN
BARRON POLK
IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN
DUNN PEPIN PIERCE
ST. CROIX
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERT LEA, BLAINE, CENTER CITY,
DURAND, FARIBAULT, HASTINGS, HUDSON, MENOMONIE, MINNEAPOLIS,
OSCEOLA, OWATONNA, RED WING, RICE LAKE, RIVER FALLS, SHAKOPEE,
ST PAUL, AND STILLWATER.
Owatonna senior Ava Wolfe accepts the Oldenburg Female Senior Athlete of the Year Award from Owatonna Activities Director Marc Achterkirch. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
O Club Award winners were recognized at the Athletic Awards Ceremony. Pictured left to right: Grant Achterkirch, Jaci Burtis, Connor Ginskey, Hillary Haarstad, Eli Knutson, Preston Meier, Janessa Moore (Not pictured: Ryan Gregory). (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
O Club Award winners were recognized at the Athletic Awards Ceremony. Pictured left to right: Taylor Schlauderaff, Audrey Simon, Caleb Vereide, Nick Williams, Luke Wottreng. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Owatonna High School held an Athletic Awards Ceremony to recognize, honor and reward the outstanding work done by student-athletes that represent the Huskies’ royal blue and silver. It also provides a moment to give thanks to all of the coaches and all of the family’s that’s helped support Owatonna’s student-athletes over the years.
“It’s a culmination of all the years from the parents and taking the kids to games, supporting them,” said Owatonna Activities Director Marc Achterkirch said. “It’s also a culmination of all the coaches and the hard work they’ve put into the kids. This is just a day of celebration for our coaches, our parents and not just the athletes involved, but our entire school.”
So with family, friends and coaches from all seasons all huddled into the Owatonna High School gymnasium, prior award winners were recognized and the winners of the 110% Award, the Male and Female Junior Athletes of the Year and the Oldenburg Male and Female Senior Athletes of the Year were announced.
The following were the award winners and all student-athletes recognized:
Oldenburg Female Senior Athlete of the Year: Ava Wolfe
Finalists: Ava Wolfe, Janessa Moore, Hillary Haarstad
Oldenburg Male Senior Athlete of the Year: Preston Meier
Finalists: Preston Meier, Grant Achterkirch, Landen Johnson
110% Award Winners: Noah Kubicek and Rian Grunwald
ExCEL Award Winners: Nils Gantert and Sarah Snitker
Triple “A” Award Winners: Connor Ginskey and Arianna Shornock
O Club Award Winners: Grant Achterkirch, Jaci Burtis, Connor Ginskey, Ryan Gregory, Hillary Haarstad, Eli Knutson, Preston Meier, Janessa Moore, Taylor Schlauderaff, Audrey Simon, Caleb Vereide, Nick Williams, Luke Wottreng