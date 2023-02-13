Although the 2021-22 gymnastics season was a success for the Owatonna Huskies, the one thing missing from their Section 1AA title and Class AA state appearance was the Big 9 title.
The Huskies had been on a streak of taking home the Big 9 team title, but the Mankato West Scarlets snapped that streak last year. But after Saturday, the Big 9 title made its return home to Owatonna.
The Big 9 gymnastics meet was held in Rochester and Owatonna finished on top with a team score of 146.800, which well cleared second-placed Mankato West’s score of 142.150 to put the Huskies back on top of the conference.
Senior Kaitlyn Cobban and sophomore Averie Roush played a big role in helping put the Huskies back on top. Cobban recorded the highest score in the All-Around standings with a 37.125 and Roush recorded the eighth highest score with a 34.925.
Regardless of the event, Owatonna managed to always have representation near the top of the standings, but no event was stronger than beam, where the Huskies recorded four of the top five scores.
Cobban had the top beam routine out of all gymnasts after placing first with a 9.450. West managed to take second, but it was immediately followed by a 9.100 from Delia Neumann in third place, a 9.050 from Kendra Miller in fourth place and an 8.975 from Roush in fifth place. Chloe Myer rounded things out with an 8.300.
The Huskies had a strong showing on the bars with all five gymnasts finishing inside the top 11. Cobban, Neumann and Kaelyn Smith recorded second, third and fourth place finishes respectively behind Cobban’s 9.100, Neumann’s 8.960 and Smith’s 8.875. Myer placed seventh with an 8.750 and Roush placed 11th with an 8.375.
Cobban wasn’t the only Owatonna gymnast to record a first place finish in an event as sophomore Jozie Johnson recorded a first place finish on vault with a top score of 9.500. Cobban tied for seventh with a 9.250, Johanna Spielman placed 10th with a 9.175 and ROush placed 14th with a 9.025.
To round things out with floor, the Huskies recorded three of the top five routines.
Myer recorded the second best routine after finishing with a 9.500, which was followed by Emma Johnson in fourth with a 9.375 and Cobban in fifth with a 9.325. Spielman recorded a 9.150 and Roush rounded things out with an 8.550.
With the Big 9 title secured, Owatonna has its eyes set on the Section 1AA tournament as the reigning Section 1AA team champions.
The Section 1AA tournament will be coming to Owatonna with the Huskies hosting the tournament at 6 p.m. on Wednesday inside of Owatonna High School.