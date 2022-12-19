...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS AND DANGEROUSLY COLD AIR LIKELY LATER THIS
WEEK...
...TRAVEL THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND
LIFE-THREATENING...
.Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring several
inches of fluffy accumulation through early Thursday. Winds will
be relatively light Wednesday and Wednesday evening. Then, strong
northwest winds gusting as high as 55 mph and dangerously cold air
will surge in Thursday through Saturday morning. Whiteout
conditions are expected during that time with travel becoming very
difficult or impossible. This event could be life-threatening if
you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero
range. Travel plans for late this week should be adjusted now. In
addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the last storm and
strong winds arriving could result in tree damage and power
outages as temperatures drop below zero.
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Wednesday through late
Friday night for all of central and southern Minnesota and west
central Wisconsin. A Wind Chill Watch is in effect Thursday
through Saturday morning for southern and western Minnesota.
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Watch, blizzard conditions possible.
Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches possible. Winds
could gust as high as 55 mph. For the Wind Chill Watch,
dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 40
below zero.
* WHERE...Steele and Freeborn Counties.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday afternoon
through late Friday night. For the Wind Chill Watch, from
Thursday evening through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult or impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This could be a life-threatening situation
if you get stranded traveling late this week. Consider adjusting
any travel plans now.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
The Owatonna gymnastics team made the trip up to Brainerd on Saturday for the Brainerd Holiday Invite and finished in fourth place with a final score of 139.650.
Emma Johnson led Owatonna in the All-Around standings with a 10th overall finish behind her score of 34.550. Kendra Miller (26.150), Averie Roush (25.750), Chloe Myer (24.050), Johanna Spielman (17.950), Jozie Johnson (17.100), Delia Neumann (17.000) and Dylann Norrid (8.200) all recorded scores for the Huskies.
Miller tied Lakeville South’s Autumn Schmidt for the eighth best score on vault with a 9.100. Jozie Johnson followed with a 9.000, Spielman followed with an 8.900, Emma Johnson followed with an 8.800 and Norrid rounded things out with an 8.200.
Neumann was Owatonna’s leader on the bars after tying with Lakeville South’s Ella Erickson for sixth place with a score of 9.100. Myer, Emma Johnson and Roush followed with an 8.800, an 8.700 and an 8.650 respectively. Jozie Johnson finished with an 8.100.
Beam wasn’t one of Owatonna’s strongest events as Miller led them with a score of 8.250. Roush and Neumann tied each other with a 7.900, Emma Johnson recorded a 7.650 and Myer finished with a 6.000.
While beam wasn’t the strongest, the Huskies excelled on their floor routines as Owatonna was the only school with four routines over a 9.000 score. Emma Johnson’s 9.400 score led the way and was followed by Myer with a 9.250, Roush with a 9.200, Spielman with a 9.050 and Miller with an 8.800.
The Huskies will return to action on Thursday, Dec. 29, when they host Red Wing at the Owatonna Gymnastics Club for Owatonna’s first home meet of the season.