...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches possible.
* WHERE... Martin, Faribault, Freeborn, Blue Earth, Waseca,
Steele, Le Sueur, Rice, and Goodhue Counties.
* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Averie Roush led Owatonna in the all-around standings during the Lakeville North Invite over the weekend. (file photo/southernminn.com)
The Owatonna gymnastics team made the trip up to Lakeville North High School to compete in the Lakeville North Invite alongside 14 other teams. The Huskies finished in second place with a 144.700 score and only trailed first-place Stillwater’s score of 145.050.
Averie Roush was Owatonna’s lone gymnast to compete in all four events and finished with a 34.850 score in the All-Around standings.
Jozie Johnson led Owatonna on vault after tying Lakeville South’s Alexa Drew for fourth place with scores of 9.550. Kendra Miller and Emma Johnson didn’t trail far behind with a 9.400 for Miller and a 9.350 for Emma Johnson. Roush finished with a 9.100 and Johanna Spielman rounded things out with an 8.800.
Delia Neumann led the Huskies on the bars with a tie for seventh place with Stillwater’s Liberty Quast behind scores of an 8.850. Jzoie Johnson followed with an 8.500 and followed by Chloe Myer with an 8.350, Emma Johnson with an 8.000 and ROush with a 7.900.
Owatonna had a strong showing on the beam with all five gymnasts finishing inside the top 11 with scores at a 9.000 or higher.
Kaitlyn Cobban finished in second place with a 9.450, Miller finished in fifth place with a 9.300, Roush finished in seventh place with a 9.200, Neumann tied for ninth place with Cambridge-Isanti’s Abby Kryzer with a 9.100 and Myer tied for 11th place with Stillwater’s Katelyn McDowell with a 9.000.
Myer recorded Owatonna’s top-finish floor routine after placing fourth with a 9.500. Cobban and Emma Johnson both finished above 9.000 with Cobban’s score of 9.250 and Johnson’s score of 9.050. Spielman recorded an 8.700 and Roush recorded an 8.650.