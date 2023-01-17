Averie Roush

Averie Roush led Owatonna in the all-around standings during the Lakeville North Invite over the weekend. (file photo/southernminn.com)

The Owatonna gymnastics team made the trip up to Lakeville North High School to compete in the Lakeville North Invite alongside 14 other teams. The Huskies finished in second place with a 144.700 score and only trailed first-place Stillwater’s score of 145.050.


