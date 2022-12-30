The weather has certainly played a bit of factor in Owatonna gymnastics just now being able to compete in their second meet of the 2022-23 season.
Despite that, the Huskies were able to return to their home at the Owatonna Gymnastics Club where they were able to put together a strong showing with a win over Red Wing. Owatonna led in the team scores with a 141.775 against Red Wings’ team score of 118.350.
Sophomore Averie Roush and junior Emma Johnson led the All-Around standings with Roush finishing as the AA leader with a score of 35.450, while Johnson trailed closely behind with a 34.425 for second place.
The Huskies opened up on vault and saw sophomore Jozie Johnson lead the way with a 9.475, while freshman Kendra Miller surpassed the 9.000 mark with a 9.100 for second on the team. Emma Johnson and Roush followed with an 8.975 and an 8.9. Eighth grader Johanna Spielman rounded things out with an 8.625.
Owatonna rotated to the bars next, where Roush emerged with the Huskies’ top score of 8.55. Jozie Johnson was second on the team with an 8.4 and was followed by freshman Chloe Myer with an 8.325, Emma Johnson with an 8.075 and junior Kaelyn Smith with an 8.0.
The next series of rotations saw the Huskies move to the beam, where Miller and Myer would lead the way with Owatonna’s with scores above a 9.000. Miller finished with a 9.25 and Myer finished with a 9.05. Roush recorded an 8.85, seventh grader Delia Neumann recorded an 8.45 and Emma Johnson recorded an 8.2.
The final rotation for the Huskies landed them on one of their best events: the floor.
Owatonna continued its tradition of strong floor routines with three scores above a 9.000 to close out the meet. Myer’s routine landed her a team-leading score of a 9.325 while Emma Johnson recorded a 9.175 and Roush recorded a 9.15 on their respective routines. Spielman followed with an 8.725 and Jozie Johnson rounded things out with an 8.475.
The junior varsity team won their meet against the Wingers with a final score of 127.3 against Red Wing JV’s 63.125.
Vault scores included Alivia Sturges (8.225), Brynn Routh (8.2), McKenna Edel (8.025), Dylann Norrid (7.9) and Myer (7.8). Bars scores included Neumann (8.6), Miller (7.85), Spielman (7.75), Edel (7.5) and Routh (7.15). Beam scores included Norrid (8.5), Edel (7.7), Routh (7.2) and Sturges (6.9) Floor scores included Sturges (8.35), Edel (8.25), Norrid (8.2), Routh (8.15) and Neumann (8.05).
Owatonna gymnastics will return home on Friday, Jan. 6 to host Winona.