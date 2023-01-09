Owatonna freshman Kendra Miller and head coach Evan Moe smile during the Huskies' Friday home meet against Winona before winning the MGJA Invite championship the following day. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
No less than 24 hours removed from its Friday night home meet against the Winona Winhawks, the Owatonna gymnastics team got Saturday morning and traveled to Farmington to take part in the 44th Annual MGJA Invite.
There were 15 other teams competing in the Huskies, including plenty of Big 9 Conference and Section 1AA teams competing among several other teams from around the state, but at the end of the day, Owatonna came home with the MGJA championship behind a season-high score of 142.55 for first place.
Averie Roush led the Huskies in the All-Around standings as the Owatonna sophomore recorded a 35.900, which tied with Anoka’s Annie Hjelle for fourth place overall.
Sophomore Jozie Johnson recorded Owatonna’s highest individual placement in an event after earning third place on vault with a score of 9.450. She only trailed East Ridge’s Laney Schwellenbach (9.500) and St. Michael-Alberville’s Jackie Bergeron (9.650).
Roush and eighth grader Johanna Spielman recorded a matching pair of vault scores with a 9.050 for each. Freshman Kendra Miller finished with an 8.800 and junior Emma Johnson finished with an 8.500.
Freshman Chloe Myer recorded the second highest individual placement after earning a fifth place finish on beam behind a score of 9.250. Seventh grader Delia Neumann was nearly right behind her with a seventh place finish behind a score of 9.100.
Roush followed on beam with an 8.800 and was followed up by Miller with an 8.600 and senior Kaitlyn Cobban with an 8.550.
The Huskies saw three floor routines finish with a score of 9.000 or higher and Roush led the way with a 9.350, which tied Cambridge-Isanti’s Aubrey Wilson for sixth place. Miller tied Minneapolis Southwest’s Keira Murphy with a 9.050. Emma Johnson tied Wayzata’s Roshni Palaniswamy and Anoka’s Sydney West with a 9.000.
Cobban finished in a six-way tie with an 8.700 and Myer finished in a four-way tie with an 8.550.
Roush and Jozie Johnson led Owatonna on the bars as the sophomores tied each other with a score of 8.700. They were followed by Myer with an 8.550, Neumann with an 8.400 and Emma Johnson with a 7.900.
Owatonna will return to action at 6:30 p.m. Friday when the Huskies are hosted by the Faribault Falcons at the Faribault Gymnastics Club.