Jozie Johnson (vault)

Owatonna sophomore Jozie Johnson takes off on one of her vault attempts during the Huskies' home meet against Northfield. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Ahead of the Big 9 Conference meet, the Huskies gymnastics team returned to the Owatonna Gymnastics Club Friday for one more home meet. The Huskies took advantage and defeated Northfield 141.325-121.675.


Kaitlyn Cobban (bars)

Owatonna senior Kaitlyn Cobban competes on bars during the Huskies' home meet against Northfield. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Delia Neumann (beam)

Owatonna seventh grader Delia Neumann competes on the beam during the Huskies' home meet against Northfield. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

