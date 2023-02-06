Ahead of the Big 9 Conference meet, the Huskies gymnastics team returned to the Owatonna Gymnastics Club Friday for one more home meet. The Huskies took advantage and defeated Northfield 141.325-121.675.
Senior Kaitlyn Cobban and sophomore Averie Roush led the way with the top two scores in the All-Around standings. Cobban was first with an AA score of 35.575, while Roush trailed right behind in second with a score of 34.375.
The Huskies had a strong showing by recording the top five scores in nearly all four events, which also featured Cobban recording two of the four top scores. Her scores of an 8.975 on the bars and a 9.300 on her floor routine were the best among all gymnasts.
Kaelyn Smith’s 8.475, Delia Neumann’s 8.425, Jozie Johnson’s 8.300 and Roush’s 7.950 scores followed Cobban on the Bars, while Chloe Myer’s 9.150, Emma Johnson’s 8.925, Roush’s 8.825 and Johanna Spielman’s 8.775 followed on floor.
Jozie Johnson led the Huskies on vault with the top score of 9.550. Roush and Emma Johnson both cleared a 9.000 with a 9.150 for Roush and a 9.050 for Johnson. Spielman recorded an 8.725 and Cobban rounded things out with an 8.625.
Myer recorded the top score on the beam with an 8.850 and was immediately followed by Cobban with an 8.675, Neumann with an 8.500, Roush with an 8.450 and Dylann Norrid with a 7.800.
The junior varsity team won handedly over the Raiders 130.300-74.550 with Brynn Routh’s 31.650 and Mckenna Edel’s 30.850 leading the All-Around standings.
Jayna Martin led on vault with an 8.650 and was followed by Edel (8.550), Neumann (8.400), Norrid (8.400). Routh (8.350). Myer led on bars with an 8.700 and was followed by Spielman (7.950), Routh (7.050) and Edel (6.850). Kendra Miller led on beam with a 9.150 and was followed by Martin (8.250), Routh (8.150), Edel (7.650) and Jozie Johnson (7.650). Neumann led on the floor with an 8.400 and was followed by Routh (8.100), Martin (8.050), Norrid (8.000) and Edel (7.800).
The Huskies are now setting their sights on the Big 9 Conference meet at 11 a.m. on Saturday inside Rochester Friedell Middle School. The 17-time conference champs Owatonna look to reclaim the conference title after Mankato West was crowned champions last season.