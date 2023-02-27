Just one year ago, the Owatonna gymnastics team was closing its season as the sixth best team across Class AA gymnastics while sending a couple of individuals to the individual state meet. But at Friday and Saturday’s state team and individual meets, not only did the Huskies improve their ranking, they also showcased why the future of the program is brighter than ever.

Emma Johnson (Floor)

Owatonna’s Emma Johnson competes at the Class AA state gymnastics tournament. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Emma Johnson (Floor)


Delia Neumann (beam)

Owatonna’s Delia Neumann competes at the Class AA state gymnastics tournament. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Averie Roush (beam)

Owatonna’s Averie Roush competes at the Class AA state gymnastics tournament. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Jozie Johnson (vault)

Owatonna’s Jozie Johnson competes at the Class AA state gymnastics tournament. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Kaitlyn Cobban (Vault)

Owatonna’s Kaitlyn Cobban competes at the Class AA state gymnastics tournament. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

