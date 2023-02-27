Just one year ago, the Owatonna gymnastics team was closing its season as the sixth best team across Class AA gymnastics while sending a couple of individuals to the individual state meet. But at Friday and Saturday’s state team and individual meets, not only did the Huskies improve their ranking, they also showcased why the future of the program is brighter than ever.
It’s no secret that the Huskies have become used to competing on the biggest stage of MSHSL gymnastics with multiple trips to the Roy Wilkins Auditorium for the state meets, but they’re inching closer and closer to their first state title.
Last season, the Huskies placed sixth overall in the Class AA team standings. But after strong showings in all four events, they improved their score and jumped up to a third place finish with a final team score of 144.125.
“As a team, we did amazing,” said Owatonna head coach Evan Moe. “Everybody hit hard. The top three teams all had 5-for-5 on beam, which is extremely difficult to do. Everyone had great floors, good bars, good vault, so it was truly three teams at their best. New Prague and [St. Cloud] were awesome all year and have been top two in the rankings.”
The only two teams to edge out Owatonna was second-placed St. Cloud with a 146.275 and Class AA team champions New Prague with a 146.400.
Owatonna finished with total scores of a 36.775 on vault behind a score of 9.500 from sophomore Jozie Johnson, a 34.700 on bars with a top score of an 8.950 from seventh grader Delia Neumann, a 36.075 on beam with a top score of a 9.400 from senior Kaitlyn Cobban and a 36.575 on floor with a top score of a 9.250 from junior Emma Johnson.
But the Huskies weren’t done after placing third in the state as a team with Cobban, Averie Roush, Neumann, Jozie and Emma Johnson all earning individual qualifying spots in the Class AA individual meet the following day.
Jozie Johnson was a returning vault qualifier, but wasn’t alone this season with Cobban joining her after being an individual beam qualifier last season. Johnson finished with a 9.325 on her second attempt for 21st place overall, while Cobban earned a 9.000 for 44th place.
“It’s really bittersweet,” Cobban said on closing her career out at state. “Really wished I could’ve competed All-Around, but vault was fun to compete on and it was really fun to compete with the team all around [during the team meet].”
Beam also saw two Huskies compete with Neumann and Roush. As only a seventh grader, Neumann finished just outside the top 15 after tying Hopkins junior Annabelle Speers with an 8.950 for 16th place. Roush followed close behind with an 8.825, which put her in 24th place.
Emma Johnson closed out the day in the seventh rotation with her floor routine, which earned her a 9.1750 and put her in 22nd place overall.
The end of the Class AA meets marks the end of Owatonna’s season, but there’s plenty for the Huskies to look forward to.
Although the Huskies say goodbye to their two seniors in Kaitlyn Cobban and Jayna Martin, they also return a younger roster loaded with talent to help try to fill the holes left by the departing seniors.
Owatonna was in a similar spot last season with the departure of then-senior Janessa Moore and the young depth in the program helped the Huskies to get back to the top of the conference, defend their section championship and compete in both days of the state tournament.
“We got a really solid core,” Moe said. “We graduate one or two at a time, so every year we’re missing a big piece, but then you see someone like Delia, a seventh grader, some in and rock it. Also the young junior varsity kids. Our JV average in the rankings, they would’ve been a top 20 team in the state with all the varsity kids. They’re such a great group of kids.”
Now the Huskies will start the countdown until the start of the 2023-24 gymnastics season and if their state team finishes continue to trend the way it has, it may not be long until Owatonna is lifting up a state title.