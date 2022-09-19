The Owatonna Athletic Hall of Fame experienced delay after delay, as it tried to induct some of the greatest teams in school history in its latest class.
What was set for Sept. 12, 2020 was gradually pushed further and further back, due the COVID-19 pandemic and other obstacles.
But nearly two full years later, several Owatonna greats were rightfully immortalized into the Owatonna Athletic Hall of Fame, with the ceremony taking place Friday inside the Owatonna High School auditorium.
The Athletic Hall of Fame recognized five teams of distinction that all helped pave the way for the athletic success that still runs through Owatonna athletics in the modern day. On top of inducting five of the greatest sports teams in Owatonna history, the Hall of Fame recognized Tom Freeburg from the Class of 1970 and “The Voice of Owatonna” Roy Koenigsberg.
1950 Boys Track
Team: Ron Baker, Doug Bjorklund, Chris Bredlow, Pete Ellingson, Dick Francis, Merlin Fritze, Richard Grass, John Hartle, Dick Heuer, Keith Kaplan, Bill Kottke, Pat Kotz, James Gumbuski, Dick Lindekugel, Pete Prentner, Dick Schradle, Francis Seykora, James Soukup, Ken Stark, Paul Stoltz, Curt Swenson, Jim Wodarzak, Richard Williams, Lowell Zelinski
Managers: Joe Cashman, Charles Willert
Coaches: Ed Keefe (head coach), Ray Chase (assistant)
1954 Wrestling
Team: Ron Baker, Sam Bengtson, Ron Jacobsen, Jerry Jacobson, Harold Maile, Roy Minter, Art Nott, Jim Peterson, Charlie Peterson, Ron Slezak, Gene Stoltman, Dick Wolesky
Head Coach: Fred Stoekerstin
1974 Baseball
Team: Curt Anderson, Brian Anderson, Jeff Baud, Mark Buss, Randy Christey, Dan Hartle, John Herrmann, Dan Horecka, Gary Hortop, John Jungbluth, Mark Kottke, Jack Kralick, Dave Kubat, Jon Kuntz, Ron McCann, Steve Nelson, Duane Perkins, Brad Tachney, Steve Teeters, Terry Thiele, Brad Vought, Gary Ziegler
Managers: Jim Demets, Tim Dunn
Coaches: Hugh Miller (head coach), Dale Timm (assistant)
1976 Girls Track
Team: Karen Arndt, Julie Betlach, Sarah Buxton, Amy Casey, Patty Clemens, Becky Kirchgasler, Joni Meilhan, Sue Peterson, Carol Fosness, Beth Johnson, Tammy Kaplan, Arlys Schroeder, Doris Carlson, Kathy Haugland, Steph Paine, Julie Peterson, Tricia Buxton, Connie Seykora, Lisa Yule
Manager: Carolyn Kispert
Coaches: Dave Hylla (head coach), Nancy Austin (assistant)
1989 Boys Basketball
Team: Mike Broich, Mike Ebert, Gregg Feuertstein, Charles Hackerson, Matt Holland, Corey Ihrke, Mike Iserman, Thad Johnson, Chad Kolander, Mike Nill, Dan Olson, Kyle Paulson, Mark Randall, Wayne Robke, Mike Tacheny, Jason Westra
Manager: Scott Springman
Coaches: Len Olson (head coach), Dan Meier (assistant), Brad Larson (assistant), Harvey Golberg (assistant)
Tom Freeburg (Class of 1970)
Freeburg was an eight-time varsity letter winner across two sports (two in hockey and six in golf). He played in the inaugural OHS hockey season in 1968-69; he was awarded Lee Harra Most Valuable Senior Award in 1969-70; his golf team won region title and participated in state tournament in 1969 and 1970; he was an individual state golf qualifier in 1969 and 1970; he was a three-time letter winner in hockey at Mankato State University and played on the first team to compete at the NCAA Division II level.
Roy “Koenig” Koenigsberg
Koenigsberg was inducted as a community member; referred to as “The Voice of Owatonna;” Sports Director at KRFO radio for over 30 years. He has broadcasted play-by-play coverage for over 2,500 Owatonna athletic contests; he hosts the Owatonna Coaches Show; he has conducted interviews and written articles and features for Owatonna athletics.