The Owatonna Athletic Hall of Fame experienced delay after delay, as it tried to induct some of the greatest teams in school history in its latest class.

Pete Ellingson (1950 T&F)

Pete Ellingson speaks on behalf of the 1950 Boys Track team that was inducted into the Owatonna Athletic Hall of Fame. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Derek Johnson (1954 WR)

Current Owatonna wrestling head coach and 2019 Hall of Fame inductee Derek Johnson speaks on behalf of the 1954 Owatonna wrestling team that was inducted in the Owatonna Athletic Hall of Fame. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
1974 Baseball

The 1974 Owatonna baseball team gathers on the stage for their induction into the Owatonna Athletic Hall of Fame. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
1976 Girls Track

Members of Owatonna's 1976 girls track team gathers on the stage for their introduction into the Owatonna Athletic Hall of Fame. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Coach Len Olson (1989 Boys BBall)

Owatonna 1989 boys basketball head coach Len Olson speaks during the teams induction into the Owatonna Athletic Hall of Fame. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Tom Freeburg family

Jim Freeburg (middle) spoke on behalf of late brother Tom Freeburg, who was inducted into the Owatonna Athletic Hall of Fame for an outstanding golf and hockey career. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Roy Koenig

"The Voice of Owatonna" Roy Koenigsberg is joined by his family on stage during the Owatonna Athletic Hall of Fame ceremony. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments