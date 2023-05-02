...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR MUCH OF MINNESOTA...
.Steady northwest winds with gusts near 30 mph are expected again
today with humidities dropping to between 15 and 25 percent. Some
humidities in the lower teens are possible. Critical fire weather
conditions are expected and any fires that form will have the
ability to spread quickly.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
* AFFECTED AREA...All of central and south central Minnesota.
* WIND...Northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts near 30 mph.
* HUMIDITY...15 to 25 percent. Even lower humidities are
possible.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Owatonna golfers record a pair of 6th place team finishes
Owatonna boys and girls golfers hit the road Monday, with the boys traveling to the Lake City Golf Club for the Lake City Invite, and the girls traveling to Brackett’s Crossing Country Club for Lakeville North’s Brackett’s Crossing Invite.
The Owatonna boys shot a team 340 to finish sixth out of 11 total teams, while the girls shot a team 265 to finish sixth out of 15 total teams.
In the Lake City Invite, the Huskies were led by a pair of top 25 finishes from juniors Quinn Thompson, Ben Buytaert and Matthew Larson. Thompson led the Huskies by shooting an 81 for 12th place overall, while Buytaert shot an 85 for 20th place and Larson shot an 86 for 23rd place.
Senior Blake Burmeister and sophomore Jack Langlois tied for fourth on the team by shooting a pair of 88s for a 30th place tie overall. Freshman Mason Pelinka rounded things out shooting a 97 for 53rd place.
“The course won today with the extreme windy conditions,” Owatonna boys head coach Mark Langlois said of the boys performance. “Their character was revealed today and how they deal with adversity. I was pleased with the fight in our players. Most players got off to a tough start, but battled back to fire the best score they could.”
In the Brackett’s Crossing Invite, freshman Carmen Jirele led the Huskies by shooting an 85 and finishing in a six-way tie for 13th place. Senior Makayla Mahlman followed by shooting an 89 to finish in 23rd place.
The girls team saw a trio of personal bests with freshman Paige Thompson shooting a 92 for a four-way tie for 24th place, senior Brooke Kunkel shooting a 99 for an eight-way tie for 41st place and senior Emily Schmidt shooting a 108 to tie for 71st place. Junior Danika Kaytor slotted in between Kunkel and Schmidt by shooting a 107 for a four-way tie for 67th place.