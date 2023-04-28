Thursday was a big day for conference golf, as the Owatonna boys and girls golf teams competed in their respective midseason Big 9 Conference tournaments. The boys team played at the Faribault Golf and Country Club in Faribault, and the girls played at the Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.

Blake Burmeister

Owatonna senior Blake Burmeister gets ready to putt during the Big 9 Conference tournament in Faribault on Thursday. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)


Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments