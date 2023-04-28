Thursday was a big day for conference golf, as the Owatonna boys and girls golf teams competed in their respective midseason Big 9 Conference tournaments. The boys team played at the Faribault Golf and Country Club in Faribault, and the girls played at the Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester.
The Owatonna boys team finished in the fifth place tie with the Northfield Raiders after both shooting a 318 as a team. Albert Lea finished in first place with a 302. The Owatonna girls team finished in third place after shooting a 382 and only trailing second place Northfield (374) and first place Albert Lea (351).
Junior Quinn Thompson and senior Blake Burmeister led the boys behind Thompson’s team-low 75 and Burmeister’s 79. Mason Pelinka, Matthew Larson and Jack Langlois all shot in the 80s with Pelinka’s 81, Larson’s 83 and Langlois’ 88. Ben Buytaert rounded things out with a 93.
On the girls end, freshman Carmen Jirele led the Huskies with a team-low 86, while senior Makayla Mahlman and junior Danika Kaytor shot in the 90s behind Mahlman’s 96 and Kaytor’s 99. Freshman Paige Thompson shot a 101 and seniors Emily Schmidt and Brooke Kunkel followed with a 111 and 117 respectively to close things out.
The Boys team will travel to The Jewel Golf Club in Lake City on Tuesday for a meet hosted by Lake City. The girls team will travel to Brackett’s Crossing Country Club in Lakeville on Tuesday for a meet hosted by Lakeville South.