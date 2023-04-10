The Owatonna girls track and field got a strong jump on its 2023 season in Mankato Friday at the Minnesota State Relay Championships. The Huskies recorded 440 points for a second-place team finish out of nine total girls teams competing.
Unlike future meets throughout the season, the Minnesota State Relay Championships also score field events like relays by adding up the scores from all athletes to determine the standings.
As a team, the Huskies finished in first place in the girls long jump and in the girls high jump.
The long jump first place finish was powered by a second, third and fourth place finish respectively from Jozie Johnson (15-03.50), Lauren Waypa (14-11.25) and Laken Meier (14-09.75).
High jump saw Lauren Bangs lead with a third place finish at 4-09.00 with Kelli Waypa placing in the top 10 at ninth place behind her jump of 4-07.00. Brooke Miles (4-05.00) and Mckenna DuFrene (4-03.00) followed in 13th and 17th place.
Owatonna’s shot put relay finished second overall, but the Huskies saw two throws finish in the top six of throwers. Kaitlyn Wasieleski dominated the field with her individual first-place throw at 33-04.75 and Nyalual Chan followed closely behind with a throw of 28-06.50 for sixth place. Amanda Clubb and Emma Green rounded things out in 17th and 19th place.
In track events, the Huskies saw second place finish in the 60-meter dash relay, which was led by Johnson’s individual second place with her time of 8.18 seconds. Lauren Waypa placed 11th at 8.48 seconds, Halle Theis placed 13th at 8.51 seconds and Meier placed 18th at 8.60 seconds.
Amelia Baldwin, Kendra Miller, Kennedy Schammel and Kiara Gentz teamed up for a second place finish in the 1,600-meter sprint medley with a final time of 4:42.79, which fell nearly one second shy of first place. Kelli Waypa, Maya Badger, Macy Stanton and Afton Torabpour earned a seventh place finish in the event.
DuFrene led the girls in their 60m hurdles relay with her individual third place finish at 10.39 seconds. Miles placed 17th at 11.17 seconds, Badger placed 19th at 11.58 seconds and Giana Buttera placed 22nd at 11.89 seconds.
Owatonna will be right back to work alongside the boys track and field team when the Huskies head up to Faribault on Tuesday for the Faribault Invite.