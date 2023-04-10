The Owatonna girls track and field got a strong jump on its 2023 season in Mankato Friday at the Minnesota State Relay Championships. The Huskies recorded 440 points for a second-place team finish out of nine total girls teams competing.

The Owatonna girls track and field team finishes second place in the Minnesota State Relay Championships.


