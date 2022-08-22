The season has started, the first practices are out of the way, and we get to start the 2022 fall sports regular season with Owatonna girls tennis, boys soccer, girls soccer and volleyball hosting their home openers this week.
Girls Tennis: home triangular vs Mankato East, Red Wing (Tuesday, 9 a.m., 1 p.m.)
The Owatonna girls tennis team was set to go on the road for a triangular meet against Lakeville North and Eden Prairie on Monday, but the Huskies will come home and really get things going with their first home meet of the season.
Owatonna will be hosting Big 9 Conference foes Mankato East and Red Wing at the OHS tennis courts starting at 9 a.m. with its match against Mankato East and ending at 1 p.m. with their match against Red Wing.
The Huskies will have some holes to fill from last season with several graduations leaving some open spots in singles play and in doubles play. That being said, Owatonna coach Curt Matejcek retained five of the players that helped Owatonna to a 12-7 record and an 8-3 Big 9 record.
Olivia McDermott, Allison Wasieleski, Amelia Shives and Emma Herzog lead the team as the 2022 captains and will help play a big role in success for Owatonna this season. There’ll be some growing pains as newer varsity players step up, but getting to play on your home courts, especially for the first time of the season, is never a bad thing.
Girls Soccer: home game vs Farmington (Thursday, 7 p.m.)
The soccer season is underway, and the Owatonna girls team will get the first opportunity to host a game under the Owatonna Soccer Complex lights on Thursday when the Huskies host Farmington.
Like many teams, there’s going to be a couple holes filled in the starting lineup, but the Huskies have several things to be excited about. Plenty of returning faces are helping bolster the lineup, including multiple time All-Conference selections and senior captains Abby Vetsch and Ezra Oien.
But what really stands out for the Huskies this season is the potential goal leader for a team that racked up 56 goals between 16 players last season. While very familiar to the Big 9 Conference, but not one of Owatonna’s 16 goal scores last year, Northfield student transfer Ava Stanchina will suit up for the Huskies in her senior season. Stanchina is set to play Division I soccer at North Dakota State.
The Huskies will certainly be in the hunt for a conference title and be a strong contender in the section, but it all starts at 7 p.m. Thursday at the soccer complex.
Volleyball: home game vs Albert Lea (Friday, 7:15 p.m.)
The Owatonna volleyball team starts their season off at home Friday night under the helm of new head coach Rachel Malo. The Huskies get an Albert Lea team that they swept in three sets in Albert Lea to start the 2021 season. A repeat sweep would be a more than perfect way to start the 2022 season.
Owatonna lost a couple of pieces from last year’s team with the likes of Audrey Simon, Bailey Manderfeld and Leah Welker, but the Huskies still retained several of their core pieces that’ll help them stay competitive in 2022.
The Huskies came off a season where they finished with a 6-5 record against Big 9 Conference teams and they’ll have an opportunity to start 2022 with a potential win against a team that hasn’t beaten Owatonna in the regular season at least since 2011.
Boys Soccer: home game vs Lakeville North (Saturday, 1 p.m.)
The Owatonna Soccer Complex will get its fair share of use on Saturday with boys and girls soccer both home for games. But this will be the boys first home game of the season and what better way to kick things off than one of strongest contenders in the second with the Lakeville North Panthers?
Owatonna brings back plenty of talent up and down the pitch, which includes 2021 All-State Honorable Mention and elite striker Benjamin Bangs, along with 2021 All-Conference selections in midfielder Ashton Krause and goalkeeper Nils Gantert.
The last time Lakeville North came to town, the Panthers eliminated the Huskies in the Section 1AAA quarterfinals in a 2-0 final. It’s going to be a potential revenge game that could also give Owatonna a head start in the section standings if the Huskies can pick up a win on their home field.