The season has started, the first practices are out of the way, and we get to start the 2022 fall sports regular season with Owatonna girls tennis, boys soccer, girls soccer and volleyball hosting their home openers this week.

Olivia McDermott (Owatonna GT) TRI

Captain Olivia McDermott and the Owatonna girls tennis host a triangular against Mankato East and Red Wing on Tuesday. (file photo/southernminn.com)
Ezra Oien (Owatonna GS) FARMINGTON

Captain Ezra Oien and the Huskies host Farmington Thursday night for Owatonna’s home opener. (file photo/southernminn.com)
lainey smith (Owatonna VB) ALBERT LEA

Owatonna volleyball opens its season on Friday with a home game against Albert Lea. (file photo/southernminn.com)
(Owatonna BS) Garrett Karsten LN

Owatonna will host the Lakeville North Panthers at home for the first time since the Panthers defeated the Huskies 2-0 in the Section 1AAA quarterfinals last season. (file photo/southernminn.com)

