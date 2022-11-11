Owatonna girls tennis announced end of the season awards, letter winners and Big 9 Conference honors. (file photo/southernminn.com)
Owatonna girls tennis announced its postseason award winners, varsity letter winners and Big 9 Conference honors.
Conference Honors
Senior Olivia McDermott and sophomore Emma Herzog were named as All-Conference selections.
Laura Demel, Kassidy Hart, Kalina Boubin, Elizabeth Roesner, Amelia Shives and Allison Wasieleski were named to the Big 9 All-Academic Team with a 3.65 GPA or higher.
Team Awards
Best Record: Olivia McDermott (14-8)
Most Improved Player (voted by players): Patty Procopio and Genevieve Froman
Sportsmanship Award (voted by players): Ellery Blacker
2022 Letter Winners: Lydia Mensing, Harper Shives, Haley McNett, Jena Hanson, Lauren Nelson, Elizabeth Roesner, Hannah Nelson, Amelia Shives, Kalina Boubin, Allison Wasieleski, Genevieve Froman, Ellery Blacker, Emma Herzog, Olivia McDermott
Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports
