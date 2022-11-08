The Owatonna girls soccer team announced team awards and conference honors at their banquet this weekend. Senior defender Emily Schmidt (6) was named as one of the Big 9 Scholars. (file photo/southernminn.com)
The Owatonna girls soccer team held its end of the season banquet Sunday and announced awards given out by the team, along with honors from the Big 9 Conference.
Conference Awards
Midfielders Ezra Oien (four goals, eight assists) and Abby Vetsch (four goals, eight assist) and attackers Ava Stanchina (15 goals, eight assists) and Kennedy Schammel (10 goals, three assists) earned Big 9 All-Conference honors.
Junior defender Molly Achterkirch was named as an All-Conference Honorable Mention.
The following players were named as Big 9 Scholars for earning GPA's higher than a 3.8: McKenna DuFrene, Kaelyn Frear-Boerner, Kate Havelka, Lily Highfield, Ezra Oien, Emily Schmidt, Sarah Snitker, Macy Stanton, Abby Vetsch and Lauren Waypa.
Team Awards
Best Newcomer - Kelli Waypa
Unsung Hero - Molly Achterkirch
Most Improved Player - Addison Ahrens
Most Versatile Player - Abby Vetsch
Most Valuable Attacking Player - Ava Stanchina
Most Valuable Defensive Player - Molly Achterkirch
Coaches Award - McKenna DuFrene and Kate Havelka
Molly Achterkirch, Kennedy Schammel and Nevaeh Hofbauer were named as the new captains for the upcoming 2023 season.