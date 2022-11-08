Emily Schmidt (OHS Girls Soccer)

The Owatonna girls soccer team announced team awards and conference honors at their banquet this weekend. Senior defender Emily Schmidt (6) was named as one of the Big 9 Scholars. (file photo/southernminn.com)

The Owatonna girls soccer team held its end of the season banquet Sunday and announced awards given out by the team, along with honors from the Big 9 Conference.


Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments