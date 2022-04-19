The quest to defend their 2021 Big 9 Conference title began Monday night for Owatonna girls lacrosse, which opened its 2022 season by hitting the road to Rochester for a 14-6 win over the hosting Rochester Mayo Spartans.
The Huskies offense dominated in their first outing of the season thanks to recent Division II girls lacrosse commit in junior midfielder and captain Anni Moran, who found the back of the net seven times, while adding in three assists for 10 total points.
Fellow team captain and senior attacker Audrey Simon also got off to a hot start by posting a hat trick with her three goals scored, mixed with two assists for five points.
Sophomore attacker Madison McGinn tallied two goals while senior midfielder Hannah St. Martin and junior midfielder Kaitlin Bruessel added one goal each. St. Martin also assisted on two goals and finished with three points.
In net, senior goalie Zoe Anderson started off her senior campaign with 13 saves to help lead the Huskies to their eight-goal win over the Spartans.
The girls junior varsity team also notched a 4-3 win over Rochester Mayo.
The Huskies will look to carry this momentum with them into Thursday night when they take to the field at Owatonna High School for their home opener against Rochester John Marshall