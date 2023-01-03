Owatonna Girls Hockey SHC

The Owatonna girls hockey competed in the Schmitz Holiday Classic in Farmington during the holiday break. The Huskies recorded wins over New Prague and Chisago Lakes, while losing to Farmington. (file photo/southernminn.com)

The Owatonna girls hockey team spent part of its holiday season traveling to Farmington and competing in the Schmitz Holiday Classic hosted at the Farmington Schmitz-Maki Arena. The Huskies recorded a 2-1 record with a loss to Farmington and wins over New Prague and Chisago Lakes.


Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments