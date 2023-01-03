.A slow moving system will bring wintry weather through
Wednesday. The worst conditions will be early this afternoon when
heavy band of precipitation lifts up from the south across the
region.
A wintry mix of rain, sleet, and ice across southern Minnesota
will continue today. Some locations may see over a quarter of an
inch of ice, and an Ice Storm Warning is in effect. Heavy snow
will continue to spread across central Minnesota and western
Wisconsin into early afternoon. Several hours with snowfall rates
of 1 to 2 inches per hour are likely, which will cause significant
travel impacts as visibility drops to a quarter mile at times due
to the heavy snow. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for this
heavy snow, with generally 5 to 9 inches of snow expected, with
the highest amounts across portions of west central and southwest
Minnesota. Elsewhere, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for
areas that will see a wintry mix, and less snow.
The warnings will end later this evening, and transition to a
Winter Weather Advisory as steady light to moderate snow develops
overnight and persists through Wednesday. Most locations can
expect an additional 2 to 5 inches of snow during that period.
Please adjust your travel plans if possible.
...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Ice Storm Warning, significant icing. Snow
accumulations of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to
two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. For the
Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation expected. Snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light
glaze.
* WHERE...Portions of south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Ice Storm Warning, until 3 PM CST this
afternoon. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 3 PM this
afternoon to 6 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
The Owatonna girls hockey competed in the Schmitz Holiday Classic in Farmington during the holiday break. The Huskies recorded wins over New Prague and Chisago Lakes, while losing to Farmington. (file photo/southernminn.com)
The Owatonna girls hockey team spent part of its holiday season traveling to Farmington and competing in the Schmitz Holiday Classic hosted at the Farmington Schmitz-Maki Arena. The Huskies recorded a 2-1 record with a loss to Farmington and wins over New Prague and Chisago Lakes.
Game One: Farmington 5, Owatonna 1
Owatonna’s first game of the Holiday Classic also happened to be its only loss and it came against hosts Farmington.
The Tigers opened things with a goal late in the first period, but the Huskies found their response just a minute late. Senior forward Ava Stanchina tied the game off an assist from fellow senior forward Ezra Oien.
But from there, Farmington capitalized one power play goal and one even-strength goal in the second period and in the third period to hand Owatonna the 5-1 loss.
Junior goaltender Mikayla Wilker recorded 39 saves on 44 total shots faced for a .886 save percentage in her 51 minutes between the pipes.
Game Two: Owatonna 5, New Prague 2
Looking to bounce back from the loss to the Tigers, Owatonna jumped back into the win column against New Prague despite a scoreless first period and the Trojans netting the first goal of the game early into the second period.
Oien scored her first goal of the tournament to tie things up with assists to Stanchina and Molly Achterkirch. Averi Vetsch gave Owatonna a 2-1 lead later in the period with her fourth goal of the season. Sarah Snitker and Samantha Bogen earned assists on the goal.
New Prague managed to tie it up late in the second period, but a three-goal third period surged the Huskies ahead for the victory.
Bogen scored just over a minute into the period with Vetsch earning an assist. Just over six minutes into the period, Macy Stanton scored off assists from Snitker and Anna Mollenhauer. Two minutes later, Achterkirch netted Owatonna’s fifth goal of the game with Oien and Snitker assisting on it.
Wilker recorded a .833 save percentage by making 10 saves on the 12 total shots she faced in net.
Game Three: Owatonna 7, Chisago Lakes 0
In their final game of the Holiday Classic, the Huskies recorded a statement victory by defeating Class A’s No. 17 ranked Chisago Lakes in a 7-0 shutout.
Stanchina scored a pair of goals in the first period with one coming just under five minutes in off an assist from Snitker and Achterkirch and one coming with just over three minutes left in the period off assists from Oien and Achterkirch.
Between Stanchina’s two first-period goals, Snitker scored one of her own with Izzy Radel and Kendra Bogen assists on it.
Oien scored her first goal of the game just under six minutes into the second period before Radel closed out the second period with her first goal of the Classic coming off assists from Vetsch and Samantha Bogen to put the Huskies up 5-0.
It only took five minutes and 39 seconds into the third period for Oien to record back-to-back goals for a hat trick. Abby Vetsch assisted on her second goal and Snitker assisted on her third goal.
Wilker was perfect in net after saving all 15 shots for a 1.000 save percentage and her fourth shutout victory of the season.