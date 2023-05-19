The Owatonna boys and girls track and field traveled to Red Wing for a triangular meet against Northfield and hosts Red Wing Thursday.
The girls went into the meet full strength and finished in first place with 104 points. With the boys competing in the Class AAA True Team state meet, the boys team saw some newer faces at the top of some events.
Girls track nearly swept first in every event with Lauren Waypa (13.15 seconds) in the 100-meter dash, Jozie Johnson (27.64s) in the 200m, Carsyn Brady (1:02.40) in the 400m, Kiara Gentz (2:26.53) in the 800m, Mckenna DuFrene (16.71s) in the 100m hurdles and Kennedy Schammel (49.21s) in the 300m hurdles.
They swept first all of the relay events with the 4x100 team's (Waypa, Addison Ahrens, Halle Theis, Johnson) time of 51.27 seconds, the 4x400 team's (Macy Stanton, Maryn Pool, Naomie Delarosa, Addi Langlois) time of 4:29.36 and the 4x800 team's (Brady, Anna Cox, Clara Meier, Gentz) time of 10:26.21.
In the girls field events, Jozie Johnson took first in the triple jump and long jump at 32 feet, 9.50 inches and 16 feet, four inches respectively. Amanda Clubb took first in the discus throw at 100 feet, eight inches and Kaitlyn Wasieleski took first in the shit put at 34 feet, six inches.
The boys were led by a first place finish in the shot put from Mikah Elstad at 48 feet with Zachary Dahnert, Torrin Smith and Grant Lower in second, third and fourth.
Second-place finishers included Elstad in the discus throw (136-06), Benjamin Bangs in the long jump (19-03.00), Spencer Copeland in the pole vault (11-06.00) and the 4x800 relay team (Colin Zimmerman, Dawson Levy, Michael Halverson, Jaden Meyer) at 9:24.57.
On the track, Meyer took fourth in the boys 800m, Gabriel Piepho took fifth in the 110m hurdles and sixth in the 300m hurdles, Ayoub Farah took fifth in the 3,200m and Joshua Olsen took eighth in the 400m.