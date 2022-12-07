...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO 9 AM
CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southeast and southwest
Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 3 PM Thursday to 9 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions may impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning
commutes, especially along the Interstate 90 and 35 corridors.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Owatonna girls basketball fall on the road against Red Wing
The Owatonna girls basketball team was back on the road again Tuesday night as the Huskies were hosted by the Red Wing Wingers. Owatonna dropped to 0-2 to start the season, losing 45-31 to the Wingers.
Red Wing pulled ahead in the first half, with the Huskies trailing 23-10 going into the break. Owatonna kept it close in the second half and recorded 21 points, but were outscored 22-21 to seal the 45-31 loss.
As a team, Owatonna recorded 29 rebounds, six assists, 27 deflections, 23 steals, one block and forced 33 Red Wing turnovers, but struggled with finishing shots while shooting 22.2% from the field and 18.8% from beyond the arc.
Sophomore guard Maryn Pool led the Huskies with her team-high nine points to go along with five rebounds, two assists and four steals. Fellow sophomore guard Abigail Shornock followed with six points, one rebound and one steal. Kiara Gentz and Morgan Fisher both added four points each, Carsyn Brady and MaKenna Neumann added three points each and Lexie Klecker added two points.
Fisher and Pool led the team in rebounding with five each, Klecker, Brady and Pool led the team in assists with two each and Gentz, Pool and Fisher led the team in steals with four each. Gentz recorded the only block of the game.
The Huskies will look to bounce back from their two road losses to open the season when they host their home opener at 7:30 p.m. on Friday with Albert Lea coming to town.