The Owatonna cross country teams competed in one final meet before gearing up for the Big 9 Championships. The Huskies traveled Wednesday to Benson Park in North Mankato for the Mankato East Invitational.
The girls team earned a second place team finish with 60 points and only trailed first-place Marshall (60) in the standings. The boys earned a 4th place finish with 83 points and trailed Marshall (81), Bloomington Jefferson (51) and Mankato East (48).
Junior Carsyn Brady led a girls team that had five runners place inside the top 20 finishers. Brady’s seventh place finish at 19 minutes, 40.92 seconds led the pack, but was followed closely by Leah Leckner in ninth place with a time of 19:51.11.
Kendra Melby and Clara Meier finished back-to-back with Melby’s time of 20:01.81 and Meier’s time of 20:05.41 for 12th place and 13th place. Ava Cox followed in 19th place with a time of 20:19.80.
Kaitlin Bruessel (21:11.76), Harmony Piepho (21:18.13) and Paige Thompson (21:18.57) rounded things out for the girls with 25th, 26th and 38th place finishes respectively.
Senior Trevor Hiatt led the boys team with a seventh place finish behind a time of 16:36.80 and was followed up by David Smith in 10th place at 16:49.67 and Leyton Williams in 13th place at 16:56.15.
Jack Sorenson and Ethan Borchert finished as the fourth and fifth runners behind Sorenson’s time of 17:24.44 for 25th place and Borchert’s time of 17:52.78 for 32nd place.
Henry Hilgendorf (18:10.50), Cole Piepho (18:22.42), Tanner Smith (18:22.53) and Finn Vieths (18:50.91) rounded things out in 40th, 42nd, 43rd and 50th place.
Girls junior varsity finished second and was led by Anna Cox (third), Reegan Lindholm (fifth) and Emily Jacobs (11th). The girls middle school team placed fourth and was led by Amelia Moran (fifth), Tenley Gentz (sixth) and Chloe Millar (seventh).
Boys junior varsity finished fourth and was led by Trey Hiatt (10th), Micah Gentz (14th) and Dawson Levy (17th). The boys middle school team finish second and was led by Eli Vincelli (seventh), Will Vincelli (ninth) and Liam Muir (10th).
The Huskies are now preparing for the Big 9 Conference Championship meet that they’ll be hosting at the Brooktree Golf Course on Tuesday.