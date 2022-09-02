As the Owatonna Huskies hit the gridiron for another season, captaincy has changed hands from the 2021 outgoing seniors and into the hands of the then-juniors, now-seniors, who will lead the team's voices on and off the field.
This season, linebacker and fullback Drew Kretlow, receiver and defensive back Collin Vick and linemen Mikah Elstad and Trever Schirmer were selected as the 2022 captains and will be tasked with leading an Owatonna team that’s hungry for more hardware.
And one thing is for certain, all four captains have high expectations for the 2022 Owatonna Huskies.
“I think we definitely have a shot at winning the section championship this year,” Elstad said. “We have a lot of good talent, and we have a lot of returners on offense and on defense, so I think we got a good shot at winning the section championship and to go on from there.”
Just a season ago, Kretlow, Vick, Elstad and Schirmer were all there for the heart-breaking end in the Section 1-5A Championship game loss to the Rochester Mayo Spartans in Mayo territory. While the loss stung and losing out on some key components as they transitioned between the seasons, all four know what the Huskies are capable of going into the new season.
“I’m just excited to get back out here after last year with the bitter taste the way it ended and to come take back what we deserve,” Vick said.
The high expectations will start from the top, where all four captains are hoping to lead by example on and off the field.
Kretlow returns as a key piece of the Huskies defense during the 2021 season. Serving as Owatonna’s third leading tackler, Kretlow racked up 27 solo tackles, 11 assisted tackles, two fumble recoveries and one blocked kick on top of tying defensive lineman Ryley Glassmaker in sacks with four total.
“A captain has got to be a performer on the field, they got to be able to show through examples, but also through leadership,” Kretlow said. “Showing those good moral values and helping everyone through every day.”
Vick was one of Owatonna’s top defensive backs alongside now-graduated Caleb Vereide during 2021. Not only did Vick tie Kretlow with 27 solo tackles, he led the team in interceptions with two. Vick also helped out on offense by catching seven passes for 69 yards.
While Elstad and Schirmer don’t have the same fancy statistics beside their names to show just how much they impact the team, their teammates' stats more than tells the story. They played their roles in helping then-senior Dylan Maas rush for just shy of 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns. On top of that, they helped block for a young Jacob Ginskey, who had been thrusted into a QB1 role, allowing him to throw for nearly 800 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Unfortunately, Elstad is going to be the only one of the pair dressing out for the 2022 season and helping lead the lines on the field during games. An injury is keeping Schirmer sidelined, but he’s more than prepared to still step into a leadership role while on the side.
“A personal goal is to be somebody that my teammates can come to for advice on any play they feel they messed up on or anything technique-wise,” Schirmer said. “Because after last year, I got the gears grinded, and really figured out what I needed to do technically and mentally to really step my game up.”
Head coach Jeff Williams and a loaded coaching staff backing him have been no strangers to producing on-field talent for every level of college football over the years and every year, there’s a strong core of leadership on the field that’s played a strong role in the Huskies success over the years.
The torch gets passed from class to class every season, but there’s no question that Williams is more than confident in the four players elected to wear the captain's badge on the front of their jerseys for the 2022 season.
“They’re all different personalities,” Williams said. “Mikah and Collin are much more outgoing, the social leaders of the team. Drew and Trever are more lead-by-example kind of guys. But it’s good to see those kids come out of their shells. It’s ok to lead by example, but once you’re elected captain, you’ve got to be a vocal leader, pick people up when they’re down and correct them when they make mistakes. That kind of thing and all those kids have done a great job.”