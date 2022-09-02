2022 Owatonna FB captains

The 2022 Owatonna football captains are defensive back Collin Vick (18), linebacker Drew Kretlow (33) and linemen Mikah Elstad (52) and Trever Schirmer (63). (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

As the Owatonna Huskies hit the gridiron for another season, captaincy has changed hands from the 2021 outgoing seniors and into the hands of the then-juniors, now-seniors, who will lead the team's voices on and off the field.

