The Owatonna girls hockey team returned home to the Steele County Four Seasons Centre on Thursday night for the next big test in its schedule, as it got to match up with former section foe and current Class A No. 6 ranked Dodge County.
The Huskies dropped to 4-2 overall with a 3-1 loss to the Wildcats.
Dodge County pulled ahead just under two minutes into the first period by capitalizing on an early power play opportunity to go up 1-0.
But just a few minutes later, a tipped breakout pass from senior defenseman Abby Vetsch found senior forward Ezra Oien up the ice. Oien got a shot past her defender and beat Dodge County’s goaltender over the shoulder to tie things back up.
The Wildcats got a couple of more chances on the power play and netted a second goal with the extra skater advantage later on in the first period to hold a 2-1 lead going into the intermission and throughout a scoreless second period.
Owatonna searched for the equalizer and pulled junior goaltender Mikayla Wilker with time winding down in the third period for an extra skater. Dodge County took advantage of the open net and scored an empty-netter to ice the game.
Oien’s goal and Vetsch’s assist were the only two points for the Huskies. Wilker recorded 12 saves on 14 shots in 50:44 on the ice.
The Huskies are gearing up for a three-game road stretch that starts with Gentry Academy on Tuesday and will be followed at Albert Lea and at Rogers before taking part in the Schmitz Holiday Class in Farmington to close out 2022. The next home game will be against Lakeville South just after the turn of 2023 on Jan. 3.