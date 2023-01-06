Fresh off a 1-2 record while competing in the Heritage Holiday Classic, the Owatonna boys hockey team returned to the Big 9 Conference grind by going on the road to Rochester Mayo Thursday. The Huskies fell 2-1 to the hosting Spartans behind a third period goal.
Owatonna and Mayo went scoreless in the first period, which included a late power play chance for the Huskies following a tripping minor on the Spartans.
Mayo broke the scoreless tie one minute and 19 seconds into the second period with an even-strength goal, but the Huskies responded not even two minutes later with senior forward Benjamin Bangs netting his second goal of the season off an assist from Andy Mitchell.
The difference maker came nearly five and a half minutes into the third period where the Spartans capitalized on a power play opportunity to take the 2-1 lead.
The goal from Bangs and the assist from Mitchell were the lone points for the Huskies.
Junior goaltender Brennan Sletten started in net and posted a .929 save percentage after recording 26 saves on the 28 shots he faced.
Owatonna will look to rebound from the loss and get back into the win column when they go on the road to face Northfield on Tuesday before returning home on Friday, Jan. 13, to host Bloomington Kennedy.