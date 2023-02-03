The Owatonna wrestling team traveled to Albert Lea for a tough Big 9 Conference dual against the Albert Lea Tigers, and the Huskies ended up falling 44-27.
Going into the dual, the Huskies knew Albert Lea was going to be tough in the early weights, with four different Tigers being ranked inside of the Class AA top 10 in their weight classes.
Albert Lea pulled ahead early, thanks to a series of pins at 113, 126 and 132 pounds, and extra points with two 17-1 major decisions at 106 and 120 pounds.
Following a 5-2 decision for the Tigers at 138, Jack Sorenson got Owatonna started with a 5-3 decision at 145 pounds. Albert Lea countered with another win by decision at 152 before Cael Robb picked up Owatonna’s first bonus point victory with a pin at 3:30 over Teaghan Tolberts.
The Tigers got pins 170 and 182 to help clinch the dual, but the Huskies closed out strong with victories for Blake Fitcher, Max Flemke and Grant Lower at 195, 220 and 285, which included late pins by Fitcher and Lower.
"We knew tonight was going to be a tale of two meets with Albert Lea being stacked in the lower weights and Owatonna having the advantage in the upper weights,” said Owatonna head coach Derek Johnson. “We didn't quite execute the points-saving we wanted in our underdog matches, but it wasn't for lack of trying. That being said, we fought hard and had a couple nail-biter finishes, which would've put us within a pin of pulling out the upset."
Owatonna saw Robb close out the conference season undefeated at 160 and 170 pounds, while Lower finished the conference season undefeated against heavyweights with his lone conference loss coming against Faribault’s Gabe Shatskikh, who bumped up to face him.