It had been nearly an entire month between Owatonna boys basketball’s first home game of the season in a loss to Austin on Dec. 16 and their second home game of the season against Rochester John Marshall Friday night.
The Huskies were ready to roll. They increased their win streak up to three games and improved to 8-3 on the season, winning seven of their last eight games, following a 57-40 victory over the visiting Rochester John Marshall Rockets.
Owatonna jumped out to an early 12-3 lead against the Rockets and extended its lead up to 21-9 with nearly six and a half minutes left in the first half.
John Marshall managed to chip away at the lead after the Huskies offense cooled down and brought it within 23-18 before senior guard Collin Vick converted on a driving layup to close out the half and give Owatonna a 25-18 lead.
The Huskies managed to jump back out to a double-digit lead and spent the second half defending that lead before pulling away near the end of the half.
Senior forward Jason Klecker led the Huskies with a double-double behind a game-high 19 points and team-high 10 rebounds, while also adding two blocks, a steal and an assist. Vick was on triple-double watch after finishing with 10 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.
Jacob Ginskey finished second on the team in scoring with 12 points of a perfect 5-of-5 night from the floor, while Ayden Walter with seven points and Leyton Williams with six points followed him up.
Owatonna (8-3) will stay home to host Mankato West (6-5) on Tuesday night before going back out on the road Friday to face Mankato East (9-2).