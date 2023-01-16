Blake Burmeister (Owatonna BBB)

Senior guard Blake Burmeister (10) drives to the hoop during Owatonna’s home win over Rochester John Marshall. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Blake Burmeister (Owatonna BBB)

It had been nearly an entire month between Owatonna boys basketball’s first home game of the season in a loss to Austin on Dec. 16 and their second home game of the season against Rochester John Marshall Friday night.


Nolan Ginskey (Owatonna BBB)

Sophomore guard Nolan Ginskey (34) brings the ball up court with junior guard Leyton Williams (12) during Owatonna’s home win over Rochester John Marshall. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

{span}Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter {/span}@OPP__Sports{span}. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.{/span}

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments