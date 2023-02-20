The Owatonna and the Faribault boys basketball teams clashed inside Owatonna High School on Saturday night. Behind a strong first half, the Huskies built up a large lead and finished with a 79-41 home win over the Falcons.


Senior guard Ayden Walter recorded eight points, six assists and three steals during Owatonna’s home win over Faribault. (file photo/southernminn.com)

