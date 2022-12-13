The Owatonna Dance Team traveled up to Northfield during the weekend to compete in the Northfield Invitational, hosted by the Northfield Hiliners Dance Team. ODT swept the competition by claiming first place in Class AAA varsity and junior varsity jazz and high kick.


