...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Owatonna Dance Team sweeps gold at Northfield Invitational
The Owatonna Dance Team traveled up to Northfield during the weekend to compete in the Northfield Invitational, hosted by the Northfield Hiliners Dance Team. ODT swept the competition by claiming first place in Class AAA varsity and junior varsity jazz and high kick.
ODT competed against Northfield, Albert Lea, Woodbury and Osseo in varsity jazz and finished in first by earning 339 of the 500 possible points while second-placed Northfield finished with 291 points.
Varsity kick saw the addition of Rochester John Marshall among the other schools that competed in varsity jazz. ODT finished with 334 points for first place while Albert Lea was the only other team to surpass 300 points at 311 for second.
ODT competed against Tri-City United, Northfield and Osseo in junior varsity jazz and claimed first with 195 points. The JV kick team finished in first place with 78 points separating them from second place. Owatonna finished with 246 points and Osseo was the next closest at 168 points.
The Owatonna Dance Team will be competing in Rochester on Saturday with the Rochester Century Invitational hosted at Rochester Century High School. The invitational is set to begin at noon.