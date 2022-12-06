The Owatonna Dance Team (ODT) traveled to Cannon Falls during the weekend for the Cannon Falls Invitational. ODT got off to a strong start after sweeping all Class AAA categories with varsity and junior varsity earning first place victories in jazz and kick.
At the varsity level, ODT competed against fellow Big 9 Conference schools Northfield and Rochester Century.
ODT secured first place in jazz by earning 347 total points out of the 500 possible points, while Century finished second with 313 and Northfield finished third with 273. They earned 355 out of 500 in high kick for first while Northfield in second at 326 and Century at 315.
“Last year at this point in the season, Varsity Kick received a 64% in their first competition, this year we started our season with a 71%,” said head coach Nikki Gefre. “For Varsity Jazz we started out the season with 66% and this weekend we got a 69.4%.”
The junior varsity high kick squad earned nearly 300 total points of the 500 possible and the only other team to come close was Century’s JV team with 198 points while Rochester Mayo JV finished with 157 and Northfield JV finished with 149.
In junior varsity jazz, Owatonna had its JV and its B-Squad competed against Northfield’s JV and B-Squad, Century’s JV and Rochester Mayo’s JV. ODT took gold and silver with JV earning 244 points for first. The B-Squad trailed close behind with 238 points to beat out other junior varsity programs and earn a second place finish.
ODT will travel up to Northfield on Saturday and compete in the Northfield Cocoa Classic 2022 hosted by the Northfield Hiliners. The competition is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. inside Northfield High School.