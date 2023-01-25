The Owatonna dance team traveled to Rochester over the weekend to compete in the Big 9 Conference meet, where they finished in their then-high placement of fourth overall. But on Saturday, ODT saw major improvements with a third-place finish.
ODT’s fourth-place finish last year saw them also finish fourth place in both their high kick and jazz routines. But in just one year, the upward trajectory of the Owatonna dance program was even more evident.
The Big 9 Conference is headed by a historically dominant Faribault Emeralds Dance Team, who ended up winning the Big 9 title, and a defending Class AA high kick state champion and 2021-22 Big 9 title winning Austin Packers dance team.
Owatonna dance team saw its jazz routine go from the fourth best overall during last year’s conference meet to surpassing both of the top programs and leaping up three spots to a first-place finish, with Faribault trailing in second and Austin in third.
ODT’s high kick routine also jumped up a spot from a fourth place finish to a third place finish, but with Austin earning a second-place finish behind Faribault’s first-place finish, the Packers dance team edged Owatonna out for a second-place finish overall.
“Every year, we aim to raise the bar, and that’s what we did,” said ODT head coach Nikki Gefre. “Last year, we placed fourth in both kick and jazz, putting us in fourth overall, which was our highest in all categories until this year. This past weekend, we beat that with a first and third. Both dances have been our most difficult routines, which is a huge success for our program.”
Considering this season marks the sixth year of ODT’s existence, already challenging two of the conference’s long-standing, top programs is already a major plus for such a young program.
Before the season, ODT set a season goal to finish within the top three at the Big 9 meet and they were able to successfully achieve that goal, while also achieving the conference’s top jazz routine, despite it being one of the program’s most difficult routines.
ODT has their eyes set on one day becoming Big 9 Conference champions and have been successful at achieving their season goals the past two seasons. With continued improvement, it may only be a matter of time until Owatonna dethrones Faribault and Austin.
If you want a chance to watch ODT’s first place jazz team performance, they’ll be next performing during halftime of Owatonna boys basketball’s Friday night game against Albert Lea. The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.