It’s been a long summer for the Owatonna Crush 16U softball team, but it’s also been a summer full of successes, and the end of summer tournaments is just days away, with the North American Fastpitch Association (NAFA) Northern Nationals.
But the grind to where the Crush 16U is now — which includes a pair of championships and a fifth-place finish at the USSSA Metro Top Tier State Championships — had to begin somewhere.
And it started not long after the conclusion of the Owatonna varsity and junior varsity seasons.
While the 16U squad is composed of several players that helped make up Owatonna’s varsity and junior varsity teams, there was still an adjustment period with playing on a new lineup, especially transitioning from high school play to summer tournaments.
On top of that, Crush 16U was looking to add some additional help in the circle and that’s where they landed Kenyon-Wanamingo soon-to-be junior ace Josie Flom, who’d already known some of the Crush players through Dome Ball. Flom learned that Owatonna was in the hunt for a pitcher through her pitching coach, tried out for Crush and has been a major addition to the lineup as one of the only outsiders to the team.
“It’s been really good; all the girls are super nice, and I love playing with them,” Flom said about her experience playing with Crush 16U. “I’m glad that I got the opportunity to get to know them because they’re all great girls.”
But with the roster set and the team gradually starting to click more and more, successes started piling in.
Crush 16U saw soon-to-be Owatonna junior first baseman Samantha Bogen hit a home run during the Lexi Kretsch Summer Showdown early into the summer tournament season. Not long after Flom pitched a no-hitter and soon-to-be Owatonna junior Danika Ringhofer homered to lead Crush to a 3-2 record, which included a 3-0 pool play record, at the S&C Summer Showcase.
The team has preached having a close bond with one another and being able to play with the amount of chemistry that the team has generated over the course of several earlier tournaments began paying its dividends.
The first major breakthrough came at the Lakeville Summer Grand Slam Tournament that was hosted by the Lakeville Fastpitch Softball Association in late June. Nearly 35 other teams piled into Lakeville for a tournament that Crush 16U came out as the champions.
“We started out and none of us had played together a whole lot, so we were getting used to it,” Samantha Bogen said. “That first tournament was a little rough, but we started working as a team as we progressed through the tournament. Then we went into the Rosemount tournament and started winning games as a team and were playing more together. Our next tournament was the one in Lakeville where we played eight games in one day.
“It was long, but the only way we would’ve done that is playing together, communicating, working hard all day and never giving up because we know where we wanted to end.”
But the road to the championship was by no means easy. A couple of setbacks with pool play meant that Owatonna would have to scratch and claw its way back into it if it wanted to come out on stop.
After playing four games just the day before, Crush 16U took to the field for the first time at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 25. When the final game was finished, the clock had struck midnight.
Crush 16U grinded through game after game with the only form of break being when they’d beat a team bad enough for the game to finish early and they’d have to wait for another field to finish before they could play their next game.
From sunrise to well past the sunset, Owatonna played eight games in total on just Saturday alone to win the championship while other teams only had to play two or three games throughout the day. They matched up against MN Ice, who’d only played half the games Owatonna played, and beat them twice to win the championship.
“I started the first game catching, then I played shortstop, but the rest of the game I caught,” Owatonna Crush 16U catcher Taya Selbrade said about playing the eight game stretch. “I was just delirious and running off of Ibuprofen and Icy Hot. It was insane. It was cool to hangout with the team and create that experience.”
Saturday’s start to finish tallied 16.5 hours and despite it all, Owatonna managed to outscore their opponents 101-20 and four total home runs with two coming from Flom and one coming from soon-to-be junior Mehsa Krause and soon-to-be freshman Kendra Bogen.
It didn’t take long for Crush 16U to add on to their hardware collection as they found major success competing in the Mankato Peppers Classic Bronze, which hosted top teams from other Midwestern states and even some Canadian teams.
Much to the team’s delight, they didn’t have to repeat a 16.5 hour, eight-game day in order to be crowned the 16U Mankato Pepper Classic Bronze champions, which took place the weekend following the Lakeville Summer Grand Slam.
Crush 16U had a 2-3 record through pool play, but rattled off a 7-4 win over Fury Gold 15U, a 4-3 win over MN Magic 15 Gold and a 7-6 victory in the championship game over MN Stars 05 to win the Bracket C 16U Bronze Championship.
During this stretch, Krause added two more home runs to her total with two in one game, along with one from Samantha Bogen.
Owatonna was able to ride the wave of back-to-back tournament championships into the USSSA Top Tier State tournament that was hosted in the Twin Cities Metro on July 8 and 9. While they weren’t able to make it three consecutive championships, Crush 16U compiled a 4-2 record overall and ended up finishing in fifth place.
They were able to take a step back and rest following the USSSA Top Tier State tournament, but now Owatonna has back into the full swing of things as it gears up for its final summer tournament with the North American Fastpitch Association (NAFA) Northern Nationals that’ll be hosted in Champlin and Coon Rapids starting Thursday and ending Sunday.
It’s safe to say that the team is more than excited to compete in the Northern Nationals, which will feature nearly 110 other teams.
“It’s going to be crazy; it’s going to be so exciting if we do well, and I feel like we will do well,” Selbrade said. “As long as we stick together and bond well, I think it’ll go great for us.”
But with the summer slowly winding down and ahead of their final summer tournament of 2022 with Owatonna Crush 16U, Bogen, Selbrade and Flom were all able to reflect on some of their favorite moments throughout the summer.
There’s no question that Flom’s favorite experience was capturing the Lakeville Summer Grand Slam championship, Selbrade looks back on team antics between games and coming back to a positive dugout environment after making great plays and Bogen reflected on being able to play with newer people on a new team, which includes getting to play with Kenyon-native Flom, and the experiences the 2022 Owatonna Crush 16U squad has provided.