...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 102 expected.
* WHERE...Goodhue, Steele and Freeborn Counties.
* WHEN...From 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
1 of 4
The Owatonna Crush 16U softball team poses with the trophy after winning the Silver bracket championship at the Northern NAFA National tournament hosted at Champlin Park High School over the weekend. (Photo courtesy of Huskies Fastpitch Club/Facebook)
Owatonna’s Halle Theis (1) recorded a grand slam during Crush 16U’s run to the Silver bracket championship at Northern NAFA Nationals over the weekend. (Photo courtesy of Huskies Fastpitch Club/Facebook)
Kenyon native Josie Flom (13) recorded a home run during Owatonna Crush 16U’s run to the Silver bracket championship at Northern NAFA Nationals over the weekend. (Photo courtesy of Huskies Fastpitch Club/Facebook)
It was already safe to say that the Owatonna Crush 16U softball team had already enjoyed a great summer filled with tournaments. But the Northern North American Fastpitch Association (NAFA) National tournament hosted at Champlin Park High School gave Owatonna the perfect cherry on top to end the summer.
The Crush won the Silver bracket championship.
It marked the final summer tournament for Crush 16U, which has already claimed tournament championships at the Lakeville Summer Grand Slam and the Peppers Classic Bronze tournament in Mankato.
Crush 16U opened nationals with three pool play games against Minnesota Elite Goetz, Park Ridge Pistols Blue and Fusion Synergy. Owatonna recorded a 1-1-1 record with a 4-3 win over Goetz, a 10-3 loss to Park Ridge and a 4-4 tie against Fusion Synergy.
In the days leading up to the Northern NAFA Nationals, there was general consensus with Crush 16U players that if they could get the bats going offensively and continue building off an already great team chemistry, good things would come.
Owatonna was no stranger to winning when it mattered the most and making deep runs come bracket play. With their first round matchup against MN Stealth 16U on Friday, they tapped into that experience and got the bats going.
After just 11 runs across their three pool play games, Crush 16U recorded 14 runs in the first bracket game and defeated Stealth 16U 14-8 to advance.
Saturday featured three games for Owatonna, and things got started in the morning with a matchup against Illinois’ Yorkville Foxes 16U. Crush 16U carried the momentum over with a 12-3 victory to set up an afternoon matchup with Wisconsin’s Rock River Stix Gransee.
Rock River Stix held Owatonna to the lowest number of runs it’d see during tournament play, but it wasn’t enough to stop Crush from earning an 8-3 victory. They closed out Saturday night by defeating MN Riptides 11-5 and moved within two games of the championship.
Owatonna started Sunday by facing off against the only other team standing in the winners bracket, with Seymour Flames Black (Wisconsin). Crush sent the Flames down into the elimination bracket finals with a 14-9 win.
Clutch Hitters Jensen, out of Bloomington, emerged from the elimination bracket to face Owatonna for the Silver bracket championship.
Thanks to a 9-0, Owatonna Crush 16U – for the third time in nearly a month – can call themselves champions, as the summer tournament season comes to an end.
The 16U team comprised of some players that have played together since their first season playing with the 10U team to some players playing their first season for Owatonna Crush. Together, they finished the season as champions.