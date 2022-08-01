Team (NAFA Nationals)

The Owatonna Crush 16U softball team poses with the trophy after winning the Silver bracket championship at the Northern NAFA National tournament hosted at Champlin Park High School over the weekend. (Photo courtesy of Huskies Fastpitch Club/Facebook)

It was already safe to say that the Owatonna Crush 16U softball team had already enjoyed a great summer filled with tournaments. But the Northern North American Fastpitch Association (NAFA) National tournament hosted at Champlin Park High School gave Owatonna the perfect cherry on top to end the summer.

Halle Theis (grand slam)

Owatonna’s Halle Theis (1) recorded a grand slam during Crush 16U’s run to the Silver bracket championship at Northern NAFA Nationals over the weekend. (Photo courtesy of Huskies Fastpitch Club/Facebook)
Josie Flom (home run)

Kenyon native Josie Flom (13) recorded a home run during Owatonna Crush 16U’s run to the Silver bracket championship at Northern NAFA Nationals over the weekend. (Photo courtesy of Huskies Fastpitch Club/Facebook)
Kendra Bogen (home run)

Owatonna’s Kendra Bogen (26) hit a home run during Crush 16U’s run to the Silver bracket championship at Northern NAFA Nationals over the weekend. (Photo courtesy of Huskies Fastpitch Club/Facebook)

