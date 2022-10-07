...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.
* WHERE...Redwood, Brown, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Waseca, Steele,
Martin, Faribault and Freeborn Counties.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
The Owatonna boys and girls cross country teams have been busy competing in meets around the state, but they got their first opportunity to run in home territory Thursday, as the Huskies welcomed in 12 other teams to compete in the Ev Berg Invitational held at the Brooktree Golf Course.
The girls team finished second and the boys teams finished fourth, while competing against the likes of Lakeville North, Rosemount, Rochester Mayo, Winona, Mankato West, Albert Lea, Northfield, Eagan, Rochester John Marshall, Austin, Rochester Century and Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo.
Only five points separated the girls team and eventual team champions Eastview in the standings after finishing with 84 team points behind Eastview’s 79 points.
Carsyn Brady recorded the top finish among both Owatonna teams and among the top two team finishers in the girls race. Brady sped her way to a sixth place finish out of 91 total runners behind a time of 18 minutes, 57.15 seconds.
Kiara Gentz just missed out on a top 10 finish and Kendra Melby just missed out on a top 15 finish. Gentz placed 11th at 19:23.18 and Melby placed 16th at 19:35.53. Clara Meier and Leah Leckner followed as the fourth and fifth runners at 25th and 26th place behind Meier’s time of 19:53.87 and Leckner’s time of 19:53.93.
Ava Cox finished as the six runner at 36th place behind her time of 20:27.63 and Harmony Piepho rounded things out with her 48th place finish at 20:42.23.
The girls junior varsity team finished third in the team standings and was led by a fourth place finish from Paige Thompson and a 10th place finish from Kaitlin Bruessel. The girls middle school team finished first in the team standings with Tenley Gentz in second, Amelia Moran in third, Chloe Millar in fifth and Jaycie Smith in ninth place.
The boys race was dominated at the top by strong Lakeville North and Rosemount teams. North finished as the team champions with 31 points, Rosemount finished close behind with 33 points while the Huskies slotted in at fourth place with 150 team points.
Trevor Hiatt, Jack Sorenson and David Smith all finished right around each other as the Huskies’ top three runners. Hiatt led the pack with a 17th place finish at 16:34.51 while Sorenson trailed right behind with a 19th place finish at 16:45.28 and Smith finished at 20th behind a time of 16:48.33.
Leyton Williams came through as the fourth runner with his 37th place finish at 17:17.69. Henry Hilgendorf was the fifth runner with his 57th place finish at 17:46.15. Finn Vieths and Tanner Smith rounded things out with Vieths’ 71st place finish and Smith’s 75th place finish.
The boys junior varsity team finished seventh in the team standings and was led by Cole Piepho in 23rd place and Trey Hiatt in 30th place. The boys middle school team finished third in the team standings with Bryce Haverkost’s 13th place finish and Liam Muir’s 14th place finish leading the way.