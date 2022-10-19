The Owatonna boys and girls cross country teams made their way back home to the Brooktree Golf Course, as the 11 other Big 9 Conference teams made their way to Owatonna for the Big 9 Championship meet. Both varsity teams finished third in their respective team standings
The boys team entered the meet as the reigning Big 9 title holders from last season, but with some turnover due to graduations, the Huskies knew they had some work to do to remain at the top of the conference.
Mankato East proved to be Owatonna’s largest competitor throughout the season and the Cougars made good on it by dethroning Owatonna with its title-winning first place finish behind five runners finishing inside the top 15.
But the Huskies didn’t fall far from the top as they slotted in at third place with a final team score of 106 points behind nearly three top 10 finishes.
Senior Trevor Hiatt powered the third place team finish by finishing in 16 minutes and 9.46 seconds to claim an individual fourth place finish.
Sophomore Jack Sorenson and senior David Smith didn’t trail far behind him. Sorenson snagged a seventh place finish while finishing with a time of 16:33.53. Smith was one second away from a top 10 finish after placing 11th behind a time of 16:39.64.
Junior Leyton Williams crossed as the boys’ fourth runner with a time of 17:04.03 for 19th place. The Huskies had a little bit of a drop off, which is what Winona used to secure their second place team finish with its top five runners placing between 12th and 30th place.
Sophomore Tanner Smith clocked in at 18:15.67 for a 65th place finish as Owatonna’s fifth runner. Behind him was Cole Piepho in 70th place and Henry Hilgendorf in 78th place respectively.
The girls team narrowly missed out on a second place team finish after taking third behind a team score of 85 points while Rochester Century used two top six finishes to secure second with 81 team points. Neither team was in a position to challenge title-winner Northfield, who placed all seven runners between third place to 21st place.
Owatonna did have a new face leading the way for them as seventh grader Leah Leckner crossed the finish line as the girls’ top runner.
In just a span of nearly two weeks, Leckner shaved her 26th placed time of 19:53.93 while running at Brooktree in the Ev Berg Invitational down to a 19:20.69 personal record in the Big 9 meet for an eighth place finish.
Usual top runner Carsyn Brady finished just outside the top 10 by claiming 13th place behind her time of 19:38.15. Seventh grader Clara Meier dropped nearly eight seconds from her Ev Berg time to earn a 17th place finish at 19:45.87.
Freshman Kendra Melby and senior Kiara Gentz finished within eight seconds of each other for back-to-back finishes at 23rd place and 24th place. Melby clocked in at 20:02.71 and Gentz at 20:10.28.
Eighth grader Ava Cox didn’t trail far behind after placing 30th with a time of 20:24.15. Senior Kaitlin Bruessel rounded things out for the Huskies with her 47th place finish at 21:21.16.
The girls junior varsity team finished second in the team standings and saw eighth grader Harmony Piepho (20:39.18) beat out Stella Zoller (20:41.31) of Rochester Century for first place. Freshman Paige Thompson (20:56.40) finished in third place. They also saw top 20 finishes from Reegan Lindholm (10th), Audrey Hudock (15th) and Anna Cox (17th).
The boys junior varsity team placed fourth in the team standings with freshmen Dawson Levy and Trey Hiatt leading the pack with a ninth and 10th place finish. Levy placed ninth at 18:12.26 and Hiatt placed 10th at 18:13.10. Finn Vieths followed in 22nd place and Gavin Caron, Micah Gentz and Grayson Slotsve rattled off 29th, 30th and 31st place finishes.