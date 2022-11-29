It was a day of firsts for the Owatonna Cheer! Freeze when they traveled up to the Minneapolis Convention Center in Minneapolis for the 2022 All-Star Challenge (ASC) Return to Atlantis Minneapolis Showdown on Saturday, Nov. 20.
The ASC Minneapolis Showdown brought in several cheer teams from Minnesota, which included the OC! Freeze, and from surrounding states to compete to secure a bid to The Quest, the national recreational championships in March 2023 at Disney in Orlando, Florida.
For OC! Freeze, the showdown marked their first competition of the season, after they started practicing their routine and making any needed changes all the way back in July.
So when their first competition ended with their first ever bid to The Quest, there was plenty of excitement.
“We’ve had a lot of injuries throughout the season, so the girls have worked hard, because every time there’s an injury, you’ve got to make changes to your routine,” said coach Stephanie Hanson. “They’ve worked really hard and put up a lot of changes. This was our first competition of the season, so it was even more exciting.”
The Showdown featured several different categories, and the OC! Freeze emerged with an 88.0266 performance score and earned an at-large bid for The Quest.
But just because they’ve locked up a bid to compete in nationals, doesn’t mean they’re done yet. Instead, OC! Freeze is actively looking to improve and raise the bar to improve their bid status for future competitions.
Bids for the quest come in different varieties. Owatonna Cheer earned an at-large bid from the Minneapolis Showdown, which means that they’ve qualified to compete in The Quest, but they’re not given any financial assistance to make the trip to nationals.
Outside of the at-large bids are bronze, silver and paid bids, which help cover a certain amount of the team registration fee for The Quest, depending on which bid is earned. The amount of the bids given out varies between the different competitions going on around the country.
Minnesota hosts two competitions during the season, and the ASC Minneapolis Showdown was just the first of the two. The next Minnesota-based competition will take place on Feb. 4, 2023.
Not only does OC! Freeze plan on competing in the future Minnesota competition, but they’re looking to build off their success, seeking to score high enough to qualify for one of the bids that’d help provide some financial benefit.
The Quest itself will be a large step up in competition, just in terms of the amount of teams that the OC! Freeze will compete against.
The competition pool in Minnesota isn’t nearly as deep as some other states, and there will be a large pool when they travel down to Florida with teams all over the country looking to join them.
“Cheer is gaining popularity in Minnesota, but really it’s kind of southern United States where it’s extremely popular,” Hanson said. “Those regional competitions, like the one we attended in Minneapolis, in Florida, Georgia, Virginia, you’ll see 40 different teams in the same category, where we saw three. So when we get there, there’s probably going to be 100 teams that we’ll be competing against.”
OC! Freeze is excited to be able to compete at the national level, and even though the competition field will be loaded, the experience alone is a major plus. But for now, they’re looking to improve their routine, with hopes of scoring even higher before they take the stage at Disney in March.