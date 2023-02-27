The Owatonna Huskies didn’t exactly get the end they were hoping for at the Section 1AAA team tournament. But they decided to rest up and set their focus on the Section 1AAA individual tournament, with the hope of sending multiple wrestlers to the Class AAA individual wrestling tournament.
Behind four section titles and four runner-ups, Owatonna will be sending Kaden Lindquist, Donoven Sorenson, Lane Karsten, Trey Hiatt, Michael Reinardy, Cael Robb, RJ Reinardy and Blake Fitcher to state alongside already-qualified Isabelle Townley and Aliah Fischer for the girls state tournament.
“We’re such a young team and to do this with all the youth we have, everyone came together today,” said Owatonna head coach Derek Johnson. “We had referees, opposing coaches, everybody coming up to us to talk about our wrestlers and the tournament they had. We lit it on fire and everyone understood what was happening.”
Everything starts at 106 pounds, where Lindquist continued his stellar seventh-grade season going north of 25 wins to pin his way through the quarterfinals, pick up a 16-2 major decision in the semifinals before avenging a section team loss to Rochester Mayo’s Andrew Trimble with an 8-4 decision to clinch the 1AAA 106 pound title.
Behind him at 120 pounds, Karsten was already a defending section champion, but it was the fashion of how he became a two-time section champion that made his title even more special.
Karsten managed an 8-6 decision over Mayo’s Adam Buenger in the 120 semifinals and was set to match up against Faribault’s 120AAA No. 2 ranked junior JT Hausen, who surpassed 40 wins while being able to count his amount of losses this season on one hand.
Hausen pulled ahead early over Karsten and the Owatonna sophomore found himself in a hole going into the third period. But in do-or-die mode, Karsten racked up late takedowns after giving up free escapes. It ended with a takedown where Karsten not only managed to keep his feet in, but earned back points with a near fall on Hausen to pull ahead and secure the 1AAA 120 pound title with seconds remaining.
Owatonna’s third title winner also saw quite the journey –a small journey– to the title as freshman Trey Hiatt stepped in to compete at 132 pounds after only competing in a few matches all season for the Huskies.
Yet despite not having wrestled nearly as many matches as his opponents this season, Hiatt came out on top with an 8-3 decision in the semifinals before beating Mayo’s Kellen Burger by a 9-2 decision in the finals.
“That was huge for him,” Johnson said. “To only have like nine matches under his belt coming into this tournament, then coming back from a knee injury to get the No. 1 seed and to back it up was incredible.”
The Huskies last section title –and potentially the least surprising title win– came at 152 pounds, where senior Cael Robb became a four-time section champion and continued his quest for a state tile.
Robb dominated his way to the finals with a 44 second pin over Northfield’s Ian Schweich in the quarterfinals and a 33 second pin over Mayo’s Kamden Ernste in the quarterfinals. It took Robb just under two minutes in the finals to secure the pin over Faribault’s Hunter Conrad.
“It’s a cool experience and to be able to get four (section titles) just shows that I’m taking postseason seriously,” Robb said. “A big goal of mine is just moving forward and to get a pin in the finals to finish with all pins today, it’s a big statement. It was fun.”
Owatonna also had four other wrestlers make it to their respective title matches, but fall just shy of gold while punching their tickets to the state meet as well.
Donoven Sorenson used a fall in a minute over Rochester Century’s Keegan Thoma during the 113 pound semifinals to secure true second place, but fell in the finals to Mayo’s Juan Cobarruvais.
Michael Reinardy used back-to-back pinfalls over Mayo’s Tor Lindell and Faribault’s Isaac Yetzer to secure a spot in the 138 pound finals. While he lost to Winona’s Logan Henningson, his win over Yetzer secured his spot at state.
At 160 pounds, RJ Reinardy used a pin at 2:17 over Rochester John Marshall’s Lama Kamara and a 6-0 decision over Mayo’s Logan Funk to reach the finals. Reinardy fell to Faribault’s Elliot Viland, but earned true second with Kamara and Funk both reaching the third place match.
Blake Fitcher was the last to reach the finals and had two matches go into overtime. He initially got into the finals after recording a takedown in overtime over Mayo’s Lucas Peterson in the semifinals. He rematched Northfield’s Ryan Kuyper in the 195 finals, but Kuyper came out with the takedown during overtime in the finals.
“Definitely Lane Karsten after getting that big win and beating the No. 2 guy in the state, that’s a huge and huge momentum boost going into state,” Robb said on his favorite matches from teammates. “Also fun was Donny Sorenson and Blake Fitcher. Those are guys that I’ve taken under my wing and hang out with a lot. It’s cool to see their dreams and goals coming true.”
Even with eight wrestlers punching their tickets alongside already-qualified Townley and Fischer, the Huskies also knew there was room for more.
Senior heavyweight Grant Lower was one near reversal call away from being in a spot to compete in the 285 finals, but the call didn’t go his way and Lower finished his season with a win in the third place match.
Fellow senior Mason Blum prioritized the team and had the opportunity to compete following an elbow injury during the section team tournament, but he opted to not risk accidentally reinjuring it and having to medically default. This allowed the Huskies to have Jack Sorenson go down to compete at 145 with Robb at 152 pounds.
The Huskies also saw some strong battles from Sorenson, Jayden Jirele, Max Flemke and Ryan Felts. So while they won’t be competing in state, they also know that there’s plenty of good that’s on the horizon.