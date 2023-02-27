The Owatonna Huskies didn’t exactly get the end they were hoping for at the Section 1AAA team tournament. But they decided to rest up and set their focus on the Section 1AAA individual tournament, with the hope of sending multiple wrestlers to the Class AAA individual wrestling tournament.

Lane Karsten (120)

Owatonna’s Lane Karsten flexes after coming back to win in the Section 1AAA 120 pound finals match. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)


Kaden Lindquist (106)

Owatonna’s Kaden Lindquist stands at the top of the 106 pound podium. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Trey Hiatt (132)

Owatonna’s Trey Hiatt is lifted up by head coach Derek Johnson after winning the 132 pound section title. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Cael Robb (152)

Owatonna’s Cael Robb records a takedown. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
RJ Reinardy (160)

Owatonna’s RJ Reinardy looks to record a pin during his run to the 160 pound finals. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Michael Reinardy (138)

Owatonna’s Michael Reinardy stands in second place on the podium for 138 pounds. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

