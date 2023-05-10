We are inching closer and closer to the Big 9 Conference championships, Section 1AAA playoffs and potentially state track and field by the day, and the Owatonna boys and girls teams are one step closer, competing in the Section 1AAA true team meet in Lakeville Tuesday.
The true team section meets are unique to Minnesota high school track and field. It’s used to determine a true boys and girls team champion from every class, instead of the Minnesota State High School League state meet in early June, where teams have different amount of individual qualifiers.
Owatonna boys track repeated as the Section 1AAA true team champions, recording 969 points for first place and will compete in the Class AAA True Team state meet on Friday, May 19 in Stillwater.
The Owatonna girls team recorded a fifth-place finish in the team standings with 792.5 points.
The boys turned in top performances in nearly every event, but were led in field events by Justin Gleason and Trever Schirmer, who recorded two individual first place finishes each.
Gleason took home first in the long jump at 22 feet, 2.75 inches and first in the triple jump at 42 feet, 10 inches. Schirmer led all Section 1AAA throwers by taking first in the discus throw at 176 feet, nine inches and taking first in the shot put at 54 feet, 5.25 inches.
The boys rounded out field events with Owen Korbel leading in the high jump in eighth place by clearing five feet, 10 inches and having Cole Piepho, Aidan Charles and Oran Dowling finish second, fourth and fifth in the pole vault.
On the track, Gleason and sophomore Seth Johnson led with individual second place finishes. Gleason and Keanan Larson finished second and third in the 200-meter dash at 22.63 and 22.68 seconds respectively and Johnson finished second in the 300m hurdles at 40.69 seconds, while also taking fourth in the 110m hurdles at 16.09 seconds.
Noah Wellnitz recorded a fourth place finish in the 400m at 51.88 seconds, while Garrett Karsten and Jack Sorenson both recorded fifth place finishes. Karsten finished with a time of 11.48 seconds in the 100m and Sorenson finished with a time of 9:54.81 in the 3,200m. David Smith recorded a seventh place finish in the 800m and Trevor Hiat recorded a 14th place finish in the 1,600m.
The relay teams saw a first place finish from the 4x200 team at 1:29.98 and a pair of second place finishes from the 4x400 team and 4x800 team at 3:30.86 and 8:11.36 respectively.
The Owatonna girls saw plenty of personal records set on their way to a fifth place finish and were led by a pair of second place finishes from Carsyn Brady.
Brady took second in the girls 800m with a time of 2:21.14 and was a part of the 4x800 relay team alongside Kiara Gentz, Clara Meier and Anna Cox that took second at 9:53.53.
Other top 10 finishes on the track included Mckenna DuFrene placing fifth in the 100m hurdles at 17.21, Kennedy Schammel finishing seventh in the 300m hurdles at 49.04 seconds, a pair of fourth place finishes from the 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams and a sixth place finish from the 4x200 relay team.
Ava Cox and Kendra Melby finished 11th in the 1,600m and 3,200m respectively, Jozie Johnson finished 12th in the 100m at 13.49 seconds, Macy Stanton and Maryn Pool finished 19th and 20th in the 400m and Laken Meier and Halle Theis finished 21st and 22nd in the 200m.
Nyalual Chan and Lauren Bangs both recorded fourth place finishes in the field. Chan threw for 114 feet in the discus throw and Bangs cleared five feet in the high jump.
Emma Johnson and Karrin Sackett cleared nine feet in the pole vault for fifth and eighth place finishes, Kyleah Miller and Kaitlyn Wasieleski led in the shot put with sixth and seventh place finishes, Jozie Johnson finished eighth in the long jump and Kendra Miller and Ezra Oien finished 12th and 13th in the triple jump.
Fresh off the Section 1AAA true team meet, the boys and girls team will get a chance to compete at Owatonna High School on Thursday. The Huskies will host Austin and Mankato East in a Big 9 Conference triangular meet.