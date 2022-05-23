All season long, the Owatonna boys track and field team dominated its competition and presented itself as one of the top teams across Class AAA. After coming home with a Section 1AAA true team title, the Huskies put themselves up against some Class AAA’s top teams in the Class AAA True Team Championships.
The Huskies fell just short of a true team state title after finishing in third place with 987.5 points and only trailing second-place Wayzata (1,096) and Class AAA true team champions Rosemount (1,206).
Junior Justin Gleason’s hunt for an individual state title was heavily reinforced as the only athletes to claim a first place finish for Owatonna. His jump of dominance carried over into the long jump with an event-winning 21 feet, 10.5 inches. Max Zirngible joined him in the top five with a fifth place finish at 20 feet, 11 inches. Gleason also took part in the triple jump and ended with a third place finish at 42 feet, 11 inches.
Eli Spurgeon, Trever Schirmer and Mikah Elstad combined for 152 team points thanks to their performances in the shot put and discus throw.
Schirmer took sixth in the shot put at 50 feet, 8.5 inches with Spurgeon in seventh at 50 feet, 4.25 inches and Elstad in 12th at 47 feet. Spurgeon led in the discus throw at 141 feet, four inches for 10th and was followed by Schirmer in 16th and Elstad in 19th.
Cole Piepho was a part of an extensive tie for third place in the pole vault at 12 feet with Aidan Charles finishing in a tie for ninth place. Owen Korbel was their top finisher in the high jump at five feet, 10 inches for 15th with David Smith following in 20th place.
Carter Johnson and Ryan Gregory nearly swapped finishes in the 110 hurdles and the 300 hurdles. Johnson took 2nd place with a time of 15:07 seconds in the 110 hurdles with Gregory taking 12th while Gregory took 2nd in the 300 hurdles at 39.98 seconds with Johnson in 11th.
Connor Ginskey, Noah Kubicek and Keanan Larson both earned individual top 10 finishes. Ginskey took fifth in the 800-meter with a time of 20:00.02 while Kubicek finished a near second behind him for seventh while David Smith finished 16th. Larson took eighth in the 400m at 51.90 second while Kaven Torabpour and Noah Wellnitz rattled off 25th and 28th place finishes.
Larson also took 13th in the 100 dash at 11.34 seconds with Garret Karsten in 15th at 11.36 seconds. Karsten led in the 200m at 23.27 seconds while Gleason finished 20th at 23.54 seconds and Tanner Stendel finished 21st at 23.56 seconds.
Trevor Hiatt and Leroy Delarosa took 18th and 21st place in the 1,600m respectively and Jack Sorenson finished as Owatonna’s top runner in the 3,200m at 10:22.80 for 19th place.
The 4x200 relay team led with a second place finish at 1:31.11 while the 4x400 and the 4x800 relay teams both earned fifth place with times of 2:33.73 and 8:21.60 and the 4x100 team took 11th at 44.78 seconds.