After a season already filled with first-place team finishes and championship trophies, the Owatonna boys track and field team added another trophy to the collection after becoming the section true team champions at the Section 1AAA True Team meet in Lakeville on Tuesday.
The boys finished with 1,026 team points to claim the title and the girls ended up finishing in fifth place with 778 points, while only trailing Mankato West (805), Rochester Century (911), Farmington (928.5) and Lakeville South (1032.5).
With the true team section title, the boys will compete in the Class AAA State True Team meet held on Friday, May 20, at Stillwater High School before the Big 9 Conference meet and the Class AAA state meet to close the season.
Senior Justin Gleason continued his dominant run in the boys long jump with another first place finish at 21 feet, 11.50 inches. His main competition came from fellow senior teammate Tanner Stendel, who took second at 20 feet, 11.75 inches. Max Zirngible took eighth at 19 feet, 10.75 inches.
Gleason also claimed another first place finish in the boys triple jump at 43 feet, 9.25 inches while Jacob Ginskey (40-10.75) and Jacob Reinardy (39-03.75) followed in seventh and 11th place respectively.
The boys had two other individual first place finishers with junior Carter Johnson and senior Eli Spurgeon. Johnson posted the only sub-15 second time to win the 110-meter hurdles at 14.89 seconds while Ryan Gregory took second place at 15.40 seconds.
Spurgeon took first place in the discus throw at 144 feet, four inches while teammate Trever Schirmer finished just three inches behind him at 144 feet, one inch for second place. Mikah Elstad took 12th place.
Other top individual placements for the Huskies included Spurgeon taking second place in the shot put at 46 feet, 3.75 inches with Elstad in seventh and Schirmer in 11th.
Gregory and Cole Piepho both earned fourth place finishes. Gregory took fourth in the 300 hurdles at 41.41 second with Carter Johnson in eighth and Seth Johnson in ninth. Piepho took fourth in the pole vault at 12 feet, six inches with Aidan Charles in fifth and Oran Dowling in seventh.
Keanan Larson took fifth in the 400m at 52.16 seconds and Noah Kubicek took fifth in the 800m at 2:01.82 while Connor Ginskey and David Smith followed in seventh and 13th place.
Trevor Hiatt (4:39.71) and Leroy Delarosa (4:39.76) took seventh and eighth place respectively in the 1,600m and Jack Sorenson took seventh in the 3,200m at 10:23.13. Owen Korbel took eighth in the high jump at six feet, two inches.
Garrett Karsten had a pair of eighth place finishes in the 100 dash at 11.29 seconds and in the 200 dash at 22.82 seconds. Larson and Stendel took 10th and 14th in the 100 dash and Gleason and Stendel took ninth and 16th in the 200 dash.
The 4x800 team of Jacob Ginskey, Spurgeon, Kubicek and Connor Ginskey took second at 8:21.52, the 4x400 team of Larson, Noah Wellnitz, Kubicek and Gregory took fourth at 3:31.24 and the 4x100 team of Max Zirngible, Jonathan LaDuke, Ryley Glassmaker and Stendel took sixth at 44.42 seconds.
The girls team was powered by strong showings from all four relay teams.
The 4x200 team of Laken Meier, Lauren Waypa, Taylor Schlauderaff and Ava Wolfe earned the only first place finish of the day for the girls with the leading time of 1:46.47.
The 4x100 team of Janessa Moore, Meier, Waypa and Wolfe took second place at 50.22 seconds, the 4x800 team of Jennifer Burtis, Samantha Hartman, Jaci Burtis and Anna Cox took third at 10:19.20 and the 4x400 team of Annika Wiese, Kennedy Schammel, Maryn Pool and Madeline Koslosky took fourth at 4:11.22.
Madeline Koslosky, Kya Dixon and Hillary Haarstad tied for the girls top individual finishes with a fourth place finish in their respective events.
Koslosky took fourth in the 300 hurdles at 46.81 seconds with Mckenna DuFrene in 16th, Dixon took fourth in the shot put at 34 feet, 9.75 inches with Kaitlyn Wasieleski in ninth and Haarstad took fourth in the triple jump at 34 feet, 5.50 inches with Schlauderaff in 18th place. Koslosky also took fifth in the 100 hurdles at 16.38 seconds.
Meier and Karrin Sackett both earned seventh place finishes. Meier finished seventh in the 200 dash at 26.60 seconds with Wolfe in ninth at 36.85 and Waypa in 13th at 27.17. Sackett took seventh in the pole vault at nine feet with Joslyne Caudillo (8-06.00) and Nora Johnson (7-00.00) in 13th and 18th place.
Lauren Bangs finish eighth in the high jump at four feet, eight inches with Brooke Miles in 14th, Laura Stevensen took ninth in the 1,600m at 5:40.69 with Kiara Gentz in 14th and Jaci Burtis in 21st and Anna Cox took ninth in the 3,200m at 12:37.06 with Jennifer Burtis in 22nd and Grace Jacobs in 26th.
Wasieleski (97-01) and Nyalual Chan (95-10) took 10th and 11th in the discus throw, Annika Wiese (1:03.37) and Kennedy Schammel (1:03.70) took 12th and 13th in the 400 dash, Stevensen took 13th in the 800m at 2:34.06 and Moore took 16th in the 100 dash at 13.31 seconds.