The Owatonna boys and girls pose with the trophies they earned at Rochester Mayo’s Dick Norman Invitational. The boys finished as the team champions and the girls finished as the runner-ups. (Photo courtesy of Owatonna Girls Track and Field)
Owatonna boys and girls track and field traveled to Rochester Thursday to compete in Rochester Mayo’s Dick Norman Invitational. The boys team took home the team trophy, finishing first with 680 points, and the girls finished as the runner-ups, behind just Rochester Century, with 661.5 points.
The boys’ first-place finish was powered by multiple top finishes, which included five first-place finishes.
Justin Gleason recorded a pair of individual firsts in the long jump and in the triple jump, recording the top jump of 22 feet, 10.25 inches in the long and 43 feet, three inches in the triple. Jack Sorenson recorded the other individual first-place finish behind his top time of nine minutes, 48.44 seconds in the boys 3,200m run.
Gleason was joined by Nolan Ginskey, Lucas Webber and Keanan Larson for a first place finish in the 4x200 relay at 1:30.82. The 4x800 relay team of Sorenson, David Smith, Jacob Ginskey and Trevor Hiatt followed with a first place finish behind their top time of 8:22.22.
Smith also recorded a second place finish in the 800-meter run at 2:03.88. Seth Johnson finished second in the 300m hurdles at 40.75 seconds. Webber recorded a pair of fourth place finishes in the 100m and the 200m dashes. Carter Johnson finished fourth in the 110m hurdles with Seth Johnson following in fifth.
Trever Schirmer finished second in the discus throw and the shot put behind throws of 163 feet, five inches and 51 feet, nine inches respectively. Alfons Cantu and Mikah Elstad followed in fifth and sixth place in both events. Cole Piepho and Aidan Charles added a second and fourth place finish in the pole vault after clearing 13 feet each. Owen Korbel led in the high jump with a seventh place finish.
The girls team finished as the runner-ups and saw two first place finishes on the day. Individually, Carsyn Brady took first in the girls 1,600m with a time of 5:20.27 and teamed up with Anna Cox, Samantha Hartman and Kiara Gentz for first with a time of 10:27.27 in the 4x800 relay.
Mckenna DuFrene, Kennedy Schammel and Kendra Melby recorded a trio of fourth place finishes on the track behind DuFrene’s time of 16.78 seconds in the 100m hurdles, Schammel’s time of 49.82 seconds in the 300m hurdles and Melby’s time of 12:33.68 in the 3,200m.
Jozie Johnson and Lauren Waypa finished fifth and sixth in the 100m dash, Harmony Piepho finished fifth in the 800m, Halle Theis, Laken Meier and Kendra Miller finished seventh, eighth and ninth in the 200m dash and Maryn Pool finished 11th in the 400m. The 4x100 relay team of Waypa, Addison Ahrens, Theis and Jozie Johnson finished top three with a third place finish at 51.41 seconds.
Kaitlyn Wasieleski and Jozie Johnson led in the field with a pair of second place finishes. Wasieleski finished second in the shot put at 34 feet, three inches and Johnson finished second in the long jump at 16 feet, 8.25 inches.
Lauren Bangs finished third in the high jump by clearing five feet, Nyalual Chan finished fourth in the discus throw at 114 feet, eight inches, Karrin Sackett and Emma Johnson finished fifth and sixth in the pole vault and Kendra Miller finished sixth in the triple jump.