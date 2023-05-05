Owatonna boys and girls track and field traveled to Rochester Thursday to compete in Rochester Mayo’s Dick Norman Invitational. The boys team took home the team trophy, finishing first with 680 points, and the girls finished as the runner-ups, behind just Rochester Century, with 661.5 points.

OHS T&F @ Mayo Invite

The Owatonna boys and girls pose with the trophies they earned at Rochester Mayo’s Dick Norman Invitational. The boys finished as the team champions and the girls finished as the runner-ups. (Photo courtesy of Owatonna Girls Track and Field)


