The Owatonna boys track and field team made their way back to Lakeville on Thursday to take part in the Cougar Invitational against some of the top track and field programs around. The Huskies ended up taking fifth place after finishing with 765 team points.
Finishing ahead of Owatonna was Blaine in fourth (766), Rochester Mayo in third (772.5), Stillwater Area (820.5) in second and Wayzata (957.5) in first place.
Even against the top athletes from around Minnesota, the Huskies claimed first place in three individual events that’s been dominated by seniors Justin Gleason, Ryan Gregory and Eli Spurgeon, as well as junior Carter Johnson.
Gleason helped lead one of Owatonna’s top events of the day in the long jump, where he added another first place finish thanks to his top distance of 20-11.00. Tanner Stendel finished in seventh at 20-00.50 and Max Zirngible finished in 10th at 10-07.25.
Gregory won the 300-meter hurdles with the top time of 39.42 seconds, while Seth Johnson added a top 10 finish at 10th with a time of 43.40 seconds and Carter Johnson took 23rd at 47.29 seconds.
The highlight of Carter Johnson’s day was winning the 110m hurdles with the winning time of 15.29 seconds, while Isaac Miller took 12th place at 16.93 seconds and Seth Johnson took 21st place at 18.77 seconds.
Spurgeon dominated in the discus throw by posting the top distance of 154-00 with the next closest score being Stillwater Area’s Justin Freteg in second at 148-07. Trever Schirmer took 14th at 115-01 and Mikah Elstad took 17th at 112-02.
Aidan Charles had the next highest individual placement with his third place finish in the pole vault behind a height of 12-00.00, while Spurgeon also claimed fourth in the shot put at 47-02.00. Owen Korbel and Jacob Ginskey rounded things out in the field with Korbel’s seventh place finish in the high jump at 5-10.00 and Ginskey’s ninth place finish in the triple jump at 40-02.00.
On the track, Keanan Larson recorded a pair of eighth place finishes in the 100m dash and the 400m dash behind times of 11.47 seconds and 54.17 seconds, respectively. Garrett Karsten and Ryley Glassmaker went 12 and 13 in the 100m and Kaven Torabpour and Noah Wellnitz went 13 and 15 in the 400m.
Karsten added another top 10 finish for the Huskies by claiming sixth place in the 200m dash behind a time of 23.52 seconds. Stendel also placed top 10 at ninth with a time of 23.69 seconds. Jonathan LaDuke took 17th at 24.40 seconds.
Jack Sorenson took eighth place in the 3,200m with a time of 10:41.40, David Smith took ninth in the 800m at 2:08.35, with Trevor Hiatt right next to him at 11th with a time of 2:08.48 and Leroy Delarosa took 12th in the 1,600m with a time of 4:54.11.
In the relays, the 4x200 team took second place at 1:33.29, the 4x400 and 4x800 teams took third place with times of 3:38.74 and 8:30.12 and the 4x100 team took sixth place at 46.20 seconds.