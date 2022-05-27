The Owatonna track and field teams made their way to Red Wing on Thursday for the Big 9 Conference meet, and for the first time since the 2016 season, the boys team was crowned Big 9 team champions.
The boys team dominated the team standings with 382.66 team points and seven individual All-Conference honorees, while Rochester Mayo trailed them in second at 300 points. The girls team took fifth with 190.19 team points and had two All-Conference honorees.
Boys Track and Field
The boys captured three individual event titles with Ryan Gregory, Trever Schirmer and Eli Spurgeon all taking first place in their respective events. Gregory, Schirmer and Spurgeon, along with Justin Gleason, Connor Ginskey, Carter Johnson and Keanan Larson, all finished below All-Conference times during preliminaries or finals.
Schirmer earned All-Conference by winning the discus throw at 162 feet, three inches (141-11 for All-Conference) and took second in shot put at 48 feet, 11.75 inches. Spurgeon earned All-Conference in both shot put and discus after winning the shot put title at 51 feet, 9.50 inches and taking second in the discus at 151 feet, nine inches. Mikah Elstad also took sixth in the shot put at 46 feet, 11 inches.
Gregory won the 300-meter hurdles title with his winning time of 39.43 seconds and passing the All-Conference time of 40.67 seconds. Carter Johnson (42.60) and Seth Johnson (42.84) trailed in fourth and sixth place. Gregory also earned All-Conference honors with his fourth place finish in the 110 hurdles. Carter Johnson passed the All-Conference during the preliminaries, but was DQ’d from the finals due to a hand on a hurdle.
The 4x800 relay team consisting of Jacob Ginskey, David Smith, Noah Kubicek and Connor Ginskey took first place with their winning time of 8:16.89.
In a very rare case, Gleason (22 feet, 2.25 inches) didn’t walk away as the boys long jump champion after finishing second to Rochester Mayo Carter Holcomb’s winning distance of 22 feet, 3.5 inches. Gleason earned All-Conference honors and had Tanner Stendel in fourth and Max Zirngible in 14th supporting him.
Larson passed the All-Conference time during the 100 dash preliminaries and ended up fourth in the finals with Garrett Karsten in fifth and Ryley Glassmaker in seventh. Larson earned All-Conference in the 400 dash with a time of 51.50 seconds.
Connor Ginskey earned All-Conference in the 800m with his second-place time of 2:00.92 with Kubicek in fourth and David Smith in eighth behind him.
Other top finishes included the 4x100 (Gleason, Jonathan LaDuke, Glassmaker, Stendel) and the 4x400 (Larson, Kaven Torabpour, Kubicek, Gregory) taking second place.
Gleason took third in the triple jump. Aidan Charles and Oran Dowling went five and six in the pole vault. Owen Korbel took fifth in the high jump. Jack Sorenson finished fourth in the 3,200m. Trevor Hiatt and Leroy Delarosa went three and five in the 1,600m. Karsten and Stendel went five and eight in the 200 dash.
Girls Track and Field
The girls team had three individual All-Conference honorees and saw multiple top finishes with Madeline Koslosky highlighting the day with two separate All-Conference nods.
Koslosky took third place in the 100 hurdles with a time of 16.09 seconds and passed the threshold for All-Conference by 0.08 seconds (16.17). She also earned All-Conference in the 300 hurdles with her third-place time of 26.92 seconds (47.86 AC time).
Hillary Haarstad earned All-Conference honors in the triple jump with her third-place distance of 35 feet, which passed the All-Conference mark set at 34 feet, 10.5 inches.
Carsyn Brady recorded the girls’ high individual finish with her second-place time of 5:30.45 for All-Conference honors with Laura Stevensen and Kiara Gentz in the 1,600m. The 4x100 team (Janessa Moore, Laken Meier, Lauren Waypa, Ava Wolfe) and the 4x200 team (Meier, Waypa, Annika Wiese, Wolfe) both finished second with times of 50.63 seconds and 1:47.68.
Along with Koslosky in the 100 and 300 hurdles and Haarstad in the triple jump, Kya Dixon took third in the shot put at 35 feet, 3.5 inches and the 4x400 team (Wiese, Brady, Kennedy Schammel, Koslosky) and the 4x800 team (Gentz, Jaci Burtis, Anna Cox, Brady) finished third with times of 4:12.03 and 10:05.96.
Waypa finished fourth in the 100 dash finals, Meier finished fifth in the 200 dash finals, Wiese finished eighth in the 400 dash, Jaci Burtis finished 10th in the 800m and Cox finished 11th in the 3,200m.
In field events, Avery Ahrens finished fifth in the high jump, Kaitlyn Wasieleski finished ninth behind Dixon in the shot put and 20th in the discus throw, Karrin Sackett finished 11th in the pole vault and Waypa, Jozie Jonson and Meier went 15, 16 and 19 in the long jump.
Dixon (shot put), Moore (4x100), Meier (4x100, 4x200), Waypa (4x100, 4x200, 100m), Wolfe (4x100, 4x200) and Wiese (4x200) earned All-Conference Honorable Mentions.