The Owatonna boys tennis team got up nice and early Saturday morning and made their way to the Owatonna Tennis Center to host a triangular meet against the Faribault Falcons and the Austin Packers. Owatonna opened up with a 7-0 win over the Falcons and followed that up with a 7-0 victory over the Packers.

Owatonna 7, Faribault 0

The Huskies enjoyed a dominating way to start their day thanks to a series of 6-0, 6-0 victories, which included a clean sweep of the doubles matches.

Owatonna kept its No. 1 doubles pairing of Charlie Tucker and Nils Gantert and its No. 2 doubles pairing of Aiden Engel and Damien Boubin, while turning to Finn Loveless and Thomas Hanson to step into the No. 3 doubles pairing.

1S Mac Pilcher

Owatonna No. 1 singles player Mac Pilcher prepares to backhand the ball during his match against Faribault. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

All three doubles pairs secured 6-0, 6-0 victories, while No. 4 singles player Anthony Weide recorded a fourth 6-0, 6-0 victory in his match against Faribault’s Miles Leopold.

No. 1 singles player Mac Pilcher won his match 6-0, 6-1, No. 3 singles player Thomas Herzog won his match 6-1, 6-0 and No. 3 singles player Liam Smith won his match 6-1, 6-1.

Full Results:

No. 1 Singles: Mac Pilcher (OWA) def. Brandon Petricka (FAR) 6-0, 6-1

No. 2 Singles: Liam Smith (OWA) def. Carsen Kramer (FAR) 6-1, 6-1

No. 3 Singles: Thomas Herzog (OWA) def. Harrison Gibbs (FAR) 6-1, 6-0

No. 4 Singles: Anthony Weide (OWA) def. Miles Leopold (FAR) 6-0, 6-0

No. 1 Doubles: Nils Gantert and Charlie Tucker (OWA) def. Carson Reuvers and Carter Sietsema (FAR) 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 Doubles: Aiden Engel and Damien Boubin (OWA) def. Long Duong and Buay Lual (FAR) 6-0, 6-0

No. 3 Doubles: Finn Loveless and Thomas Hanson (OWA) def. Colin Haefs and Ben Diaz-Coons (FAR) 6-0, 6-0

3D Thomas Hanson

Owatonna's Thomas Hanson returns the ball during his No. 3 doubles match with Finn Loveless against Faribault. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Owatonna 7, Austin 0

Owatonna made some lineup changes going into its meet with Austin following the Huskies win over Faribault.

Thomas Oien swapped with Weide in the No. 4 singles match and the pairing of Casey Pederson and Levi Kubicek replaced Loveless and Hanson as the No. 3 doubles match. Oien recorded a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Owen Carroll while Pederson and Kubicek recorded a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Micah Peterson and Laythan Stenzel.

Engel and Boubin recorded a second 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 2 doubles and Tucker and Gantert picked up a 6-1, 6-0 win to sweep the doubles matches.

Action on the singles courts was a lot closer, with Smith pulling out a 7-5, 6-1 win over Austin’s Cole Hebrink and Pilcher earning a 6-2, 6-2 win over Joey Schammel. Herzog rounded things out with a 6-0, 6-0 win.

2S Liam Smith

Owatonna No. 2 singles player Liam Smith charges in to hit the ball during his match against Fairbault's Carsen Kramer. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Full Results:

No. 1 Singles: Mac Pilcher (OWA) def. Joey Schammel (AUS) 6-2 , 6-2

No. 2 Singles: Liam Smith (OWA) def. Cole Hebrink (AUS), 7-5 , 6-1

No. 3 Singles: Thomas Herzog (OWA) def. Thomas Garry (AUS) 6-0 , 6-0

No. 4 Singles: Thomas Oien (OWA) def. Owen Carroll (AUS) 6-2 , 6-4

No. 1 Doubles: Nils Gantert and Charlie Tucker (OWA) def. Marcos Castro and Michael Garry (AUS) 6-1, 6-0

No. 2 Doubles: Aiden Engel and Damien Boubin (OWA) def. Quinton Grimley and Timothy Perez (AUS) 6-0, 6-0

No. 3 Doubles: Casey Pederson and Levi Kubicek (OWA) def. Micah Peterson and Laythan Stenzel (AUS) 6-0, 6-0

1D Tucker and Gantert handshake

Owatonna No. 1 doubles pairing of Charlie Tucker (blue, left) and Nils Gantert (blue, right) shake hands with Faribault's Carter Sietsema (green, left) and Carson Reuvers (green, right) following their match Saturday morning. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

