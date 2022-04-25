The Owatonna boys tennis team got up nice and early Saturday morning and made their way to the Owatonna Tennis Center to host a triangular meet against the Faribault Falcons and the Austin Packers. Owatonna opened up with a 7-0 win over the Falcons and followed that up with a 7-0 victory over the Packers.
Owatonna 7, Faribault 0
The Huskies enjoyed a dominating way to start their day thanks to a series of 6-0, 6-0 victories, which included a clean sweep of the doubles matches.
Owatonna kept its No. 1 doubles pairing of Charlie Tucker and Nils Gantert and its No. 2 doubles pairing of Aiden Engel and Damien Boubin, while turning to Finn Loveless and Thomas Hanson to step into the No. 3 doubles pairing.
All three doubles pairs secured 6-0, 6-0 victories, while No. 4 singles player Anthony Weide recorded a fourth 6-0, 6-0 victory in his match against Faribault’s Miles Leopold.
No. 1 singles player Mac Pilcher won his match 6-0, 6-1, No. 3 singles player Thomas Herzog won his match 6-1, 6-0 and No. 3 singles player Liam Smith won his match 6-1, 6-1.
Full Results:
No. 1 Singles: Mac Pilcher (OWA) def. Brandon Petricka (FAR) 6-0, 6-1
No. 2 Singles: Liam Smith (OWA) def. Carsen Kramer (FAR) 6-1, 6-1
No. 3 Singles: Thomas Herzog (OWA) def. Harrison Gibbs (FAR) 6-1, 6-0
No. 4 Singles: Anthony Weide (OWA) def. Miles Leopold (FAR) 6-0, 6-0
No. 1 Doubles: Nils Gantert and Charlie Tucker (OWA) def. Carson Reuvers and Carter Sietsema (FAR) 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 Doubles: Aiden Engel and Damien Boubin (OWA) def. Long Duong and Buay Lual (FAR) 6-0, 6-0
No. 3 Doubles: Finn Loveless and Thomas Hanson (OWA) def. Colin Haefs and Ben Diaz-Coons (FAR) 6-0, 6-0
Owatonna 7, Austin 0
Owatonna made some lineup changes going into its meet with Austin following the Huskies win over Faribault.
Thomas Oien swapped with Weide in the No. 4 singles match and the pairing of Casey Pederson and Levi Kubicek replaced Loveless and Hanson as the No. 3 doubles match. Oien recorded a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Owen Carroll while Pederson and Kubicek recorded a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Micah Peterson and Laythan Stenzel.
Engel and Boubin recorded a second 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 2 doubles and Tucker and Gantert picked up a 6-1, 6-0 win to sweep the doubles matches.
Action on the singles courts was a lot closer, with Smith pulling out a 7-5, 6-1 win over Austin’s Cole Hebrink and Pilcher earning a 6-2, 6-2 win over Joey Schammel. Herzog rounded things out with a 6-0, 6-0 win.
Full Results:
No. 1 Singles: Mac Pilcher (OWA) def. Joey Schammel (AUS) 6-2 , 6-2
No. 2 Singles: Liam Smith (OWA) def. Cole Hebrink (AUS), 7-5 , 6-1
No. 3 Singles: Thomas Herzog (OWA) def. Thomas Garry (AUS) 6-0 , 6-0
No. 4 Singles: Thomas Oien (OWA) def. Owen Carroll (AUS) 6-2 , 6-4
No. 1 Doubles: Nils Gantert and Charlie Tucker (OWA) def. Marcos Castro and Michael Garry (AUS) 6-1, 6-0
No. 2 Doubles: Aiden Engel and Damien Boubin (OWA) def. Quinton Grimley and Timothy Perez (AUS) 6-0, 6-0
No. 3 Doubles: Casey Pederson and Levi Kubicek (OWA) def. Micah Peterson and Laythan Stenzel (AUS) 6-0, 6-0