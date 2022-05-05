The Owatonna boys tennis team went up to Northfield on Tuesday and bounced back in a strong way following a couple of recent tough conference losses. The Huskies responded by picking up a 6-1 victory over the hosting Raiders behind a sweep of doubles play and strong performances on the singles courts.
Owatonna stuck with its usual No. 1 doubles pairing of Charlie Tucker and Nils Gantert and its No. 2 doubles pairing of Aiden Engel and Damian Boubin. It resulted in Tucker/Gantert and Engel/Boubin earning 6-1, 6-0 victories in their respective matches.
No. 3 doubles saw Levi Kubicek pair up with Anthony Weide instead of usual partner Casey Pederson, but the slight change didn't stop Kubicek and Weide from winning the first the first set 6-0 and pulling out a 6-3 win in the second set to secure the sweep of doubles competitions.
The Huskies saw No. 3 singles player Thomas Herzog earn a perfect 6-0, 6-0 victory over Northfield's Owen Wheeler. No. 1 singles Mac Pilcher and No. 2 singles Liam Smith both won their first set 6-0 before winning their second sets 6-3 and 6-2 respectively.
No. 4 singles was the only match that Owatonna didn't come away with as Thomas Oien battled in a close 6-4 loss in the first set and fell 6-2 in the second set.
Full Match Results
Singles:
No. 1 Mac Pilcher (O) def. Anthony Amys-Roe (N) 6-0, 6-3
No. 2 Liam Smith (O) def. Blake Simon (N) 6-0, 6-2