Owatonna's Damian Boubin was named as a Big 9 Scholar Athlete Award winner, a Big 9 All-Conference Honorable Mention and was honored for having the best record at 18-3 during the Huskies' end of the year award celebration. (file photo/southernminn.com)
Owatonna's Mac Pilcher was named as a Big 9 All-Conference selection and was voted on for the team's Sportsmanship award during the Huskies' end of the year award celebration. (file photo/southernminn.com)
The 2022 boys tennis season has already come to an end for Owatonna, but the Huskies gathered to celebrate some of the team's end of the year awards and some Big 9 conference honors.
Connor Debruin, Dylan Meiners and Damian Boubin were named as Big 9 Scholar Athlete Award winners, which was given to student-athletes with a 3.65 GPA or higher through their senior year.
As voted on by the Big 9 coaches: Mac Pilcher, Charlie Tucker, Nils Gantert, Liam Smith and Thomas Herzog were named as All-Conference selections. Aiden Engel and Damian Boubin were named as All-Conference Honorable Mentions.
As voted on by the team: Levi Kubicek and Stephen Sennott tied for Most Improved award and Mac Pilcher was voted for his third Sportsmanship award.
Damian Boubin ended the season with the team's best record at 18-3 overall.