The Owatonna boys swim and dive team returned to the Owatonna Middle School pool Thursday night to host a Rochester Century Panthers team aiming for great success this season. Owatonna dropped the home meet 94-83.
Junior swimmer Matthew Larson and senior diver Cole Piepho highlighted the meet for the Huskies with first-place finishes in their respective events.
Larson claimed a first place victory and beat out second place by nearly two seconds in the 100 free behind a time of 50.72 seconds.
Piepho ended the one meter dive at the top of the standings with a final score of 196.95 and had junior Henry Hilgendorf just behind him in third place with a score of 147.10.
Carter Quam finished second in the 50 free with a time of 23.13 seconds and Ryan Peterson just missed out on first place by a touch out in the 100 fly with his time of 58.27 seconds.
The 200 medley relay team of David Rhodes, Ryan Peterson, Matthew Larson and Carter Quam finished in second place with a time of 1:47.73. The group also finished with the second fastest time in the 400 free relay.
Larson and Quam teamed up with Spencer Copeland and Landon Fenlason for a second place finish in the 200 free relay at 1:39.39.
Other top finished for Owatonna included Carsen Phelps’ fourth place finish in the 200 free (2:21.53), Peterson’s third place finish in the 200 IM (2:11.82), Logan Flynn’s third place finish in the 500 free (5:48.64), Rhodes’ third fastest time in the 100 back (1:02.00) and Copeland’s fourth fastest time in the 100 breast (1:15.01).