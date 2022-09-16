Owatonna BS Suicide Awareness game

The Owatonna boys soccer team wore purple socks with their kit to honor late friend and teammate Dylan Lauwers in a Suicide Awareness game against Winona on Thursday. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Purple isn’t a traditional color the Owatonna Huskies typically use in their color schemes, but for the boys soccer team, it was a Thursday-night reminder that there are some things bigger than sports.

Balloons (Owatonna BS)

Purple balloons were tied to the ends of both benches in support of Suicide Awareness during the Huskies' game against Winona on Thursday. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Shirts (Owatonna BS)

Owatonna boys soccer head coach Bob Waypa (left) and the Owatonna coaching staff wore memorial shirts to honor Dylan Lauwers. The shirts were sold off the field with proceedings going towards Suicide Awareness. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Benny Bangs (Owatonna BS)

Owatonna senior striker Benjamin Bangs celebrates after scoring the game-tying goal in the second half during the Huskies' 1-1 draw against Winona on Thursday. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

