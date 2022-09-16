Purple isn’t a traditional color the Owatonna Huskies typically use in their color schemes, but for the boys soccer team, it was a Thursday-night reminder that there are some things bigger than sports.
It’s been nearly a year and a half since the city of Owatonna and the Owatonna soccer community lost friend, teammate and loved one Dylan Lauwers, who died at 15 years old on April 13, 2021. Yet his memory and his passion for the game lives on with the Huskies.
Before every season, the team meets with the captains and plans out some kind of tribute game, such as a breast cancer awareness game with the team wearing pink socks in support.
The team voted unanimously this year to dedicate a game to Lauwers, who would’ve been a junior with the team, and bring awareness to suicide prevention.
On the field, the Huskies wore purple socks and tied purple balloons to the ends of their bench and the visiting Winona Winhawks bench throughout their eventual 1-1 draw at the Owatonna Soccer Complex.
The Owatonna coaching staff wore shirts dedicated to Lauwers and the shirts were sold off the pitch with the proceeds going towards suicide prevention. Community members, along with the Owatonna soccer teams, helped raise $750 through the shirt sales.
“It’s about family and we’re here to support each other, whether it’s through good times or bad times,” said Owatonna head coach Bob Waypa. “That’s what makes Owatonna great, we’re here for each other.”
The last thing said in the team huddle before the Huskies took to the pitch for the game was, “Remember who this one’s for.”
Owatonna locked into what became 90 minutes of physical play with two additional five-minute overtime halves required after the full 80 minutes of regulation play.
The Winhawks netted the first goal of the game with just over 12 minutes remaining in the first half after they managed to split defenders and get a shot off that snuck past senior goalkeeper Nils Gantert, but it was only a matter of time until the Huskies got the equalizer.
Nearly halfway through the second half, junior midfielder Garrett Karsten received some tough contact between Winona defenders and the goalkeeper. The ball found sophomore midfielder Lukas Vargas with an open net, but a shot with a difficult angle rang off the right post.
Karsten tried to follow up the shot, but the ball got touched away from him. Senior striker Benjamin Bangs found the ball and rifled it into the net to tie things up.
The Huskies found several opportunities to score after finishing the game with 15 shots, but with the number of shots that went too high or wide, the number easily reached the 20s. Even against a Winona team that has yet to lose a game this season, Owatonna knew the game was its for the taking, but just had an off-night with capitalizing on offensive chances.
“When we get 20-something opportunities, we got to put more than one away,” Waypa said. “We’re too talented, but you’re going to have those days where you do everything right and you just don’t get the result.”
Now sporting a 6-2-1 overall record (4-0-1 Big 9), the Huskies still sit at the top of the Big 9 Conference standings. They’re looking to use Saturday’s nonconference game in Hastings to get more familiar with a turf pitch before going on the road against Rochester Mayo (4-1-0 Big 9) on Tuesday for the top of the conference standings.