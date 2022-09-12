Owatonna Boys XC 9-9-22

The Owatonna boys and girls cross country teams competed at the Faribault Invitational hosted in Faribault on Friday. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

The Owatonna boys and girls cross country teams made the quick trip up to Faribault on Friday for the Faribault Invitational. The boys varsity team finished in fifth place with 170 team points and the girls varsity team finished sixth with 151 team points.

Trevor Hiatt (Owatonna XC)

Owatonna senior Trevor Hiatt competes in the boys varsity race at the Faribault Invitational. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

