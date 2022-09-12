The Owatonna boys and girls cross country teams made the quick trip up to Faribault on Friday for the Faribault Invitational. The boys varsity team finished in fifth place with 170 team points and the girls varsity team finished sixth with 151 team points.
Boys Cross Country
Senior Trevor Hiatt led the boys teams with a 17th-place finish behind his time of 17 minutes, 8.23 seconds. Senior David Smith in 27th at 17:28.10 and sophomore Jack Sorenson in 32nd at 17:38.70 rounded out the top three spots.
Junior Henry Hilgendorf finished in 42nd place with a time of 19:05.24. Freshman Ethan Borchert and junior Leyton Williams rattled off 52nd and 53rd place finishes with Bochert’s time of 18:16.80 and Williams’ time of 18:16.81. Sophomore Tanner Smith rounded things out for the boys with a 75th place finish at 18:59.92.
Boys JV Results
Trey Hiatt, 19:13.67, 35th
Cole Piepho, 19:27.99, 43rd
Finn Vieths, 19:35.76, 50th
Nate Seykora, 20:29.28, 89th
Gavin Caron, 20:49.28, 100th
Cody Drever, 21:09.15, 117th
Lucas Mazariego, 21:16.28, 123rd
Justin Gronli, 21:29.55, 135th
Ayoub Farah, 22:58.63, 171st
Hyan Ortiz, 24:24.11, 191st
Garrett Caron, 24:27.71, 193rd
Boys C Race Results
Anton Schroeder, 12:47.61, 59th
Boys Middle School Results
Micah Gentz, 9:15.30, 5th
Lowell Schultz, 9:27.75, 9th
Grayson Slotsve, 9:37.43, 13th
Kaiden Struss, 9:50.69, 15th
Mason Myrom, 10:12.12, 20th
Liam Muir, 10:12.89, 21st
Eli Vincelli, 10:22.60, 24th
Will Vincelli, 10:23.21, 25th
Bryce Haverkost, 10:27.41, 26th
Zach Bissen, 10:58.93, 34th
Noah Eickhoff, 10:59.08, 35th
Ryder Erdman, 11:21.05, 38th
Thor Dotson, 12:45.19, 51st
Caden Cahoon, 12:47.04, 52nd
Connor Zupansic, 14:10.61, 59th
Jack Bartkowiak, 15:22.68, 61st
Randy Graves, 17:54.98, 65th
Girls Cross Country
Junior Carsyn Brady led the girls team behind her fourth-place finish with a time of 19:43.60. Senior Kiara Gentz followed in 25th place with her time of 21:13.56.
Eighth graders Harmony Piepho and Ava Cox and seventh grader Clara Meier recorded 40th, 42nd and 44th place finishes. Piepho finished 40th at 21:33.27, Cox finished 42nd at 21:24.55 and Meier finished 44th at 21.39.30.
Sophomore Audrey Hudock (22:43.09) in 58th place and senior Kaitlin Bruessel (22:58.76) in 66th place rounded things out for the varsity team.
Girls JV Results
Kendra Melby, 21:07.86, 1st
Paige Thompson, 21:39.92, 4th
Reegan Lindholm, 23:30.49, 24th
Isabella Schultz, 24:19.54, 46th
Silvia Mangiarotti, 24:25.66, 49th
Clara Sennot, 24:38.37, 55th
Julia Kess, 24:52.57, 64th
Emily Jacobs, 25:05.50, 70th
Theresa Wunderlich, 25:14.21, 75th
Ellie Meiners, 25:17.48, 77th
Lucy Jacobs, 25:26.68, 78th
Annika Moran, 25:33.64, 83rd
Annelies deBruin, 25:37.51, 84th
Olivia Vieths, 25:38.47, 85th
Ella Seykora, 26:11.85, 98th
Elizabeth Holmes, 27:19.60, 112th
Micaela Fast, 27:45.50, 119th
Anna Hilgendorf, 27:48.71, 120th
Clara Lindenau, 28:04.73, 124th
Giorgia Danieli, 28:42.78, 131st
Sophia Cook, 29:26.14, 137th
Gabriella Voigt, 30:12.36, 149th
Karys Richardson, 31:30.21, 157th
Girls C Race Results
Ella Zylstra, 11:38.39, 7th
Paisley Jacobson, 12:03.03, 14th
Avery Eichten, 12:20.23, 19th
Anna Knoll, 13:12.54, 31st
Carlotta Lusuardi, 15:56.54, 47th
Girls Middle School Results
Leah Leckner, 9:36.99, 1st
Amelia Moran, 10:34.96, 10th
Chloe Millar, 10:47.17, 12th
Jaycie Smith, 11:22.58, 18th
June Froman, 11:38.78, 20th
Abigail Thiel, 13:20.21, 39th
Ava Wilker, 13:48.38, 43rd
Raegann Mitchell, 13:51.92, 44th
Regan Drever, 19:23.52, 50th