The Owatonna boys and girls cross country teams traveled to the Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester on Thursday for the Mayo Invitational. The boys team finished in third place with 154 team points and the girls team finished fourth with 147 team points.
Trevor Hiatt led the boys team by clocking in at 16 minutes, 23.11 seconds in the 2.95 miles race, which was good for 17th place. Jack Sorenson wasn’t far behind with a 22nd-place finish at 16:37.15.
David Smith finished as the third runner with a 33rd-place finish at 16:57.64 with Leyton Williams trailing just behind in 37th place at 17:02.55.
Henry Hilgendorf and Ethan Borchert nearly cross the finish line at the same time with Hilgendorf finishing at 17:16.90 for 49th place and Borchert finishing at 17:17.43 for 50th place. Tanner Smith rounded things out in 85th place with a time of 18:07.26.
In the girls race, Carsyn Brady recorded the top placement by a Husky with her sixth-place finish behind a time of 18:59.35. Kiara Gentz clocked in at 19:51.33 for 20th place.
Kendra Melby finished in 32nd place ato 20:24.30, Ava Cox finished in 40th place at 20:44.05 and Clara Meier finished in 49th place 20:59.76.
Harmony Piepho and Paige Thompson rounded things out with Piepho’s 68th place finish at 21:28.12 and Thompson’s 76th place finish at 21:42.53.
Top junior varsity boys finishers included: Cole Piepho (18th), Trey Hiatt (27th), Finn Vieths (31st), Nathan Seykora (49th) and Micah Gentz (50th). Top junior varsity girls finishers included: Leah Leckner (first), Audrey Hudock (18th), Silvia Mangiarotti (29th), Reegan Lindholm (32nd) and Theresa Wunderlich (37th).
C Race boys finishers included: Lowell Schultz (third), Ryder Erdman (48th), Thor Dotson (51st), Cayden Cahoon (57th), Anton Schroeder (60th) and Connor Zupansic (69th). C Race girls finishers included: Ava Wilker (20th), Anna Knoll (31st), Raegann Mitchell (39th) and Carlotta Lusuardi (52nd).